Simply relentless. Max Verstappen also won the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, dominating even in the rain, in rather difficult conditions and after a pit stop that caused him to lose the lead.

With the rapidly changing track, less water on the tarmac than at the start, Red Bull Racing chose to call Sergio Perez on the first lap to swap the Full Wet Pirelli Cinturatos for the Intermediates. Verstappen instead remained on the track for one lap before making his pit stop on the following lap.

Back on track, the reigning world champion found himself behind Oscar Piastri’s McLaren MCL60. He waited for the return of the Safety Car, which entered the track after Fernando Alonso went off the track, to launch the decisive attack against the Australian, taking the lead in the race.

“Entering the pits to mount the intermediates on the second flying lap of the Sprint Race was not a wrong choice, but a safety one”, admitted Verstappen after his victory. “I could also have gone in on the first lap, but then I could have been blocked in the pit lane by the passage of other cars, maybe there could have been a Safety Car and it took a lot, so we stayed out”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“We lost a position at that time, but we know we’re fast and I think we all could see that. When we put on the Intermediates we were flying. So it was the right decision.”

During the 11 real race laps, Verstappen spoke to his garage about an imaginary brake problem. At the end of the race he wanted to clarify what he discussed with his engineers over the radio.

“We just tried to get a better response from the brakes, but we didn’t have any problems with that. Everything was under control. The car was fast, the tires worked. It was just a small inconvenience.”

In view of tomorrow, Max will have the great opportunity to repeat today’s victory despite starting in sixth position. For him, the biggest period will be represented by the start, where he will be in the middle of the group and exposed to more contacts than usual due to his starting position.

“Tomorrow I’ll have to try to overtake a few cars. So I think in the end I’ll have the greatest danger on the first lap, in the first corner, things like that. Anything can happen in that situation. Everything is complicated here on the track. We’ll have to do our best everything to stay out of trouble, because, for the rest, we have a fast car,” concluded Verstappen.