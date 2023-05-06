Max Verstappen started the weekend in Florida, home of the Miami Grand Prix, the way he intended, by feeling like the man to beat after being preceded by Sergio Perez in Baku.

The Dutchman of Red Bull Racing set the best time in the second free practice session, stopping the clock in 1’27″930, ahead of the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc by 385 and 468 thousandths of a second respectively.

On the Softs, the RB19 number 1 immediately appeared well balanced, but the pace must be the most frightening to the opponents, the race pace shown in a series of consecutive laps cut short by Charles Leclerc’s accident just a few minutes from the end of the session.

Verstappen himself, at the end of the second free practice session, admitted that he had already found an excellent balance of the car both on the flying lap and, above all, on the race pace, with plenty of petrol on board.

“It was a good day. Initially I was getting used to the track and the new asphalt. The track improved a lot during the day. I felt good in the car, we immediately found a good balance”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“The track is still slippery off the racing line, while on the racing line it’s quite good, but if you go off there’s much less grip. In the end, it’s the same situation for everyone. The important thing is that today we immediately found a good balance on the car and I’m happy.”

“There are always things we have to look at. Ideally we would like to be a little faster in each corner, but it’s not always possible. Then we will also have to see what the weather will be like tomorrow. But overall, it was a day positive”.

“We weren’t able to do consistent long runs, but we’re in the same boat as the others. Even our rivals weren’t able to do their programme. But every time we go out on the track with a high fuel load we immediately had a good balance” .

If the 2 times world champion smiles, Sergio Perez has a completely different expression. The ruler of the week-end race in Azerbaijan managed to get the fourth fastest time on the flying lap, almost half a second behind Verstappen’s reference time and also preceded by the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.

His warlike intentions after the two victories out of 4 races disputed so far this season were immediately soothed, calmed by a Friday far from what the Mexican would have wanted.

“It wasn’t a great Friday for me. My best lap was also pretty bad, I locked up in the last corner and I think I have a lot of room for growth, together with my riding style and I didn’t ride so well If I can improve my driving style and feel more comfortable in the car, I’ll be able to do better”.