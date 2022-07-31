During the qualifying session at the Hungaroring Sergio Perez saw his first time in Q2 canceled due to an alleged violation of the track limits at the exit of turn 5, but the reference of the Mexican Red Bull was restored after he the FIA ​​checked the images and realized it hadn’t crossed the white line.

New FIA race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas have taken a tougher approach to the track limits this season, stating that the white line is the edge of the track and canceling all laps regardless of the circuit.

Pierre Gasly also felt frustrated over the cancellation of the time that knocked him out in Q1, while a sensational episode occurred in Austria when Perez was mistakenly cleared to advance into Q3 after a blatant undetected track limit violation.

At the end of a session that saw him close with the tenth time due to a battery problem, Max Verstappen faced the problem of the track limits head-on, harshly criticizing the race direction.

“We have so many silly little things that make it harder for them to control. As drivers we always want to help and give our advice, but nothing has been listened to and for me it is extremely frustrating.”

“I don’t want to argue with them, I just want to advise them, but it seems that they don’t care. In my opinion, they look at us a bit as if we were amateurs. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max then explained how the images provided by the onboard cameras often do not give the right perspective to correctly judge who exceeds the limits of the track and who does not and asked the FIA ​​to use stricter limits, such as gravel, to control and punish those who goes wide.

“I think we could do ourselves a favor and make things a lot easier by adding some gravel in the outings or whatever,” said Verstappen. “In Austria, for example, why do we need limits on Turn 4 and Turn 6? There is gravel and if you go wide you are already penalized or you damage the surface”.

“They make life very difficult. Obviously they ask to stay within the white line, but that’s easier said than done.”

Perez, who was the protagonist in this whole affair today, did not mince words saying that the current system is not up to par.

“We need to review the system and understand how we can improve things to have greater consistency.”

Kevin Magnussen agreed with both Red Bull drivers: “It’s very frustrating and I don’t understand why they behave like this. I don’t understand who benefits from it.”

“I’m sure during the session they are very busy checking the track limits,” added Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo. “It’s not ideal, but at least they checked twice, which is good. And I think they should be like this: if you can prove that you have respected the limits, you can keep the round. “