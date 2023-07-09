Max Verstappen is no longer in the news: there is the Dutchman’s solitary championship and then there is the very exciting one of all the others. Max celebrates his eighth victory of the season at Silverstone which is Red Bull’s tenth, eleventh in a row with that of Abu Dhabi 2022, for which the Milton Keynes team equals McLaren in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

The raider, after a start in which he was surprised by Lando Norris at the start for causing the tires to spin, took five laps to regain the lead of the race and then there was no more story, even if Max failed running away having to keep the tires alive.

Verstappen signed the pole and also the fastest lap (1’30″275 with the softs on lap 43): the “cannibal” leaves no crumbs to anyone. Sergio Perez, who started from 15th and classified sixth, with nine positions recovered, he remains second in the drivers’ world championship, but now the gap has reached 99 points.

The surprise at Silverstone was McLaren, second and third on the grid, and second and fourth at the finish line. Lando Norris deserved the ovation of the English public who elected him the new champion by bringing the MCL60 to the second step of the podium at 3″798 from the RB19. Lando was perfect: he challenged Verstappen at the start of the race and kept Lewis Hamilton behind who was pressing him on the soft tires after the safety car pit stop, while McLaren sent him back on track on the hard tyres, a very conservative choice.

The Woking team, without the safety car called for the Ferrari engine roasted on Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, Andrea Stella would have also celebrated Oscar Piastri on the podium. Let’s not forget that the MCL60 fired by James Key at the beginning of the season was constantly at the bottom of the grid, while now it has reversed the grid to show itself as the first challenger to Red Bull. Unbelievable, but true…

Lewis Hamilton was able to capitalize on a podium finish from a race that started in seventh position: the seven-times world champion who started on the medium tires managed to extend the initial stint until the safety car, being able to avoid the hard compound that the W14 repudiates, in order to dare the soft. It wasn’t enough for Lewis that he had to surrender to Lando, in what seemed like a symbolic handover from one generation to the next.

Oscar Piastri was also perfect: the Australian is a rookie who pulled his nails out as soon as they gave him a chance. He could have aspired to his first podium, but with the hard tires he could do nothing but defend himself from the second Mercedes, that of George Russell which had a compound advantage. We will hear more about the boy in the future.

The British GP, going beyond the domination of King Verstappen, offers us new hierarchies that should make us think: McLaren takes off, one cannot say otherwise, and manages to contain Mercedes, which collects important points to consolidate second place in the Constructors’ championship to the detriment of Aston Martin separated by 22 points and Ferrari.

George Russell amazed in the first stint with the softs: the Englishman stopped on lap 27 when Pirelli had predicted a life ten laps shorter (but who estimates the duration?) and George is another driver who paid for the safety car. The Brackley team manages to muster the maximum potential of the Black Arrow.

The disappointment of the day is Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have never had the pace in the fast corners. The Monegasque finished ninth: Charles was called to the pit too early to defend him from the attack by Russell, who he had managed to contain on the track. The strategic choices were very, too conservative and the Scuderia brought home one of the worst results because they also finished ahead of Fernando Alonso with a pale Aston Martin and Alexander Albon with a Williams in full recovery. Carlos Sainz lost three positions in one lap having to defend himself with hard tires while his direct rivals had softer compounds. Ferrari had a misstep that dampened enthusiasm, but the English track was the worst of the season and Hungary should put the red car back in the position it deserves. The safety car dropped the Maranello drivers to ninth and tenth place, but without the unforeseen events they would not have gone beyond sixth and seventh place.

Disaster for the Alpine with two cars retired, to report Logan Sargeant who reached the points threshold with the second Williams. Not a bad race for Valtteri Bottas who climbed up to 12th place from last after his disqualification from qualifying. Nothing else matters…