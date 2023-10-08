“It was one of the toughest races for me too. probably one of the toughest top 5 of my life.” Yet Max Verstappen brought home yet another success of his season and of his already extraordinary career, just over 24 hours after winning his third Formula 1 world title.

The Dutchman from Red Bull Racing won the Qatar Grand Prix, one of the toughest of the season from a physical point of view due to the over 30 degrees of air and 80% humidity present in Lusail.

Max took home the success by managing the first stint very well on Medium tyres. From that point on he managed to manage the advantage he created against the now aggressive McLarens well and further legitimize a well-deserved championship.

“The first stint decided my race, then I was able to manage the pace by making sure the tires were in the right window. But the McLarens were really fast today, I had to push hard to win the race. It was a difficult race “.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We will certainly enjoy the post-race period to celebrate the title, but we will not relax. There are still races we want to win,” warned Verstappen.

This weekend, 3 pit stops were imposed on each driver during the race due to some difficulties encountered by Pirelli in dealing with the curbs of the Lusail track. Verstappen admitted that he enjoyed pushing for all the stints he did, but, at the same time, he was unable to exploit the characteristics of the RB19.

In short, with all the pros and cons on the table, the Dutchman has made it clear that he doesn’t like this high number of stops: it would clip the wings – at least partially – of the best single-seater of the season and one of the best in history.

“I’d like to push as much as possible, but I’d like to do it without having to stop and make so many pit stops. Also because they design the cars to go fast, but to go well and make good use of the tyres. Today we weren’t able to take advantage of our characteristics because they forced us to make three stops. But we’ll see what we can do for the future.”