Max Verstappen responded vehemently to the Ferraris by signing the best time in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, making the most of a very fortunate situation for him. Let me be clear: the Red Bull driver was very good at staying within the rules and at getting pole position for tomorrow’s Sprint Qualifying, therefore a well-deserved result.

The moment that decided the first 5 rows of tomorrow’s grid came 3 minutes from the end of Q3. Valtteri Bottas stopped his Alfa Romeo on the side of the road and the marshals preferred to display only the yellow flags in the sector where the C42 was stationary. Max was good at slowing down just enough to validate the lap and get the 1’27 “999 with which he was the fastest of the session.

The Dutchman, at the end of the second sector had more than 1 “advantage on the best time of that moment, then arrived at the finish line with 7 tenths of an advantage over Charles Leclerc. Once he crossed the line, Verstappen saw the flags displayed. At that point his result was no longer in the balance.

The cars then returned to the track for a final attempt, but a departure from the track at Lando Norris’ Acque Minerali caused the fifth red flag of the day to be displayed and in fact delivered the first position on the starting grid of the Sprint Qualifying to Max. Verstappen.

For Ferrari a front row obtained by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was unable to replicate at Verstappen’s best time precisely because of the two consecutive red flags displayed, but tomorrow he will have the opportunity to play for the start at the pole in Sunday’s race, being able to challenge the Dutchman from the start.

Despite Norris having triggered the last red flag, tomorrow he will start third thanks to the third best time of Q3, 1 “2 behind Verstappen. Good performance also by Daniel Ricciardo, sixth but unable to equalize the performance of his teammate .

Exciting performance for Haas, with Kevin Magnussen even in fourth position. The Dane, although he caused one of the 5 red flags seen in these qualifications, confirmed the goodness of the VF-22 by hitting an unexpected result, but which confirms the Haas as a beautiful reality of this start of the season.

Alpine confirms itself as a team that aspires to fourth position in the Constructors’ World Championship with yet another great performance by Fernando Alonso. Although the Asturian had a good lap canceled by one of the red flags on display, he still managed to hit the fifth time, another indication of how much potential the A522s have. It is clear, however, that it is time for the French team to capitalize on this level of performance.

The seventh place of a Sergio Perez never able to compete with the times of his teammate Verstappen was disappointing, while for Alfa Romeo the good news comes from the eighth place of Valtteri Bottas. Sebastian Vettel also did well, who showed off his excellent driving skills on a treacherous track to bring an Aston Martin back to the Top 10 which was hitherto very disappointing.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Very bad instead Carlos Sainz Jr. After a few minutes from the start of Q2, the Ferrari driver lost control of his F1-75 on the outside curb just before the Rivazza (at that moment he was setting the time with Soft tires and the curb it was wet) and went off the track, hitting the barriers. The number 55 Red had damage to the suspension on the left side, which is why the Madrid-born finished qualifying prematurely. A bad way to celebrate the two-year contract renewal announced yesterday by the Prancing Horse team, but tomorrow he will have the opportunity to recover positions if he manages to make good use of the Sprint Qualifying starting from tenth position.

Anyone who thought Mercedes could do better in wet track conditions after showing serious gaps in the dry was wrong. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s W13s were both eliminated in Q2, with the former Williams driver finishing ahead of the 7-time world champion.

Russell signed the 11th time, while Hamilton the 13th, almost 4 tenths behind his teammate. Both were very unlucky, considering that Sainz’s incident in Q2 forced the marshals to display the red flag and block it and, in the meantime, the rain returned to the Emilian track.

Good 12th place for Mick Schumacher, although the gap from team mate Kevin Magnussen (comparing the Q2 times obtained by the two Haas drivers) showed that the Dane still has a considerable advantage in performance over the German.

The elimination of Guanyu Zhou with the second Alfa Romeo C42 is not surprising, but that of Lance Stroll, usually very good on a wet and treacherous track, makes more noise. The Chinese of Alfa obtained the 14th time in front of the Canadian of Alfa Romeo, but the big surprise is the double elimination of the AlphaTauri with Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly only 16th and 17th. On this occasion, the Japanese won, 3 tenths faster than the transalpine.

Black day for Williams, with Nicholas Latifi 18th and Alexander Albon last. It was the Thai who triggered the first red flag in qualifying, in Q1, due to the rupture of the rear right brake basket. This, through friction with the rim, first generated a fire, then caused the basket itself to burst, with the track flooded with debris deriving from the braking system of FW44 number 23.

Surprisingly, between the two Williams there is Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The Frenchman was limited by a problem on his A522 which forced him not to take to the track for most of Q1. At that point, the elimination was inevitable.