Red Bull domination, Verstappen goads the competition

max Verstappen he “supports” the other teams and indirectly spurs his rivals to make their bread harder. The Dutchman would like more competition in the fight for the World Cup, something that hasn’t been happening at all since mid-2022, both due to the merits of Red Bull and the demerits of others: a circumstance that – barring unthinkable twists above all in the internal struggle with Sergio Perez – will guarantee the Dutchman his third world championship at just 26 years of age.

Verstappen’s words

“Sometimes it’s nice to have good competition. Honestly, I liked 2021, but I also liked how it went in 2022. Of course we had some reliability and weight issues at the beginning, but in the end the car was really dominant. Of course I understand that people get a bit bored if one team dominates. We have seen this with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull itself in the past. I hope more teams increase their competitiveness, so if you have a small problem or can’t get the set-up 100%, there is another team that can win“.

“It’s all about hard work, when Mercedes were faster I appreciated what they were doing. It was really impressive at the time, I never felt like I had to stop it or anything. It was just about working harder and trying to catch up“, continued the Dutchman. “For me there is probably even more motivation because I know I have a winning car. If you get to race weekends where you know you can finish fifth at most, that’s a very good result but probably less motivating than if you know you can win“.

It may sound like bravado when told by any other driver. It’s true that Verstappen has always been frank in his statements to the point of verging on insolence, but Super Max has been much more mature both on and off the track for some years now. And it certainly cannot be said that he fears the competition: indeed, perhaps precisely in 2021, against a super Mercedes driven by Lewis Hamiltonwas able to keep up with both the driving side and the mental side.