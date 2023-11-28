2023 represented a record-breaking season for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Dutchman was able to achieve 19 successes out of 22 events, also rewriting a record that had lasted since 1952, that of the highest percentage of Grands Prix won in a single championship.

To end a dominated world championship on a high note, in Abu Dhabi the Dutch team went in search of another objective, what had been internally codified with the name “Mission A”. The target was to reach the round number of one thousand laps completed in the lead during the season, adding both those during the Grand Prix on Sunday and the Sprints on Saturday.

An impressive figure which, however, on the eve of the last round of the season also required skilful strategic work to achieve this goal too. Having not completed any long runs in the hours and conditions in which the Grand Prix would have been held, the team would have had to rely solely on the data accumulated during the season and on the simulations conducted before the weekend. The doubt mainly concerned the medium, the softer compound of the two that the teams would ideally have chosen for the race.

Verstappen led the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the pole position won on Saturday until the stop on lap sixteen, with the actual aim of continuing for as long as possible: “We knew that [i mille giri in testa] it was a real possibility before the race. From an engineering point of view, with the strategy, we wanted to try to plan everything so that I didn’t have to pit too early.”

“In the first stint I didn’t know what to expect, because I hadn’t done a long run. So I probably went a bit too slow at the start, but I think it was better than trying to push too hard and risk destroying the tyres,” explained the Dutchman.

Observing the data from the first thirteen laps, in fact, it emerges that the three-time world champion was managing the tires in an important way in all those most critical areas, including turn two and turn three, where forces and loads are reached that transmit a lot of energy to the tires. In fact, the problem in Abu Dhabi was not the wear itself, but the management of thermal degradation and overheating of the tires. Taking the telemetry references, you can see how in the comparison with Charles Leclerc the Red Bull driver maintains a lower speed in turn three by lifting his foot more off the accelerator, but also how he is gentler on the tires in turn nine, another stretch which puts particular stress on the tires.

Under the advice of his track engineer, only in the very last laps of the stint did he start to push to increase the gap over his rivals, lowering his times by around 3-4 tenths compared to the previous laps. After the first stop, Verstappen regained the lead just six laps later, passing in sequence those who had remained out on a different strategy, namely Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda, who in the meantime had driven for the first time in his career a Grand Prix, thus putting a Japanese back in the lead since 2004 with Takuma Sato.

Verstappen admitted that the strategy chosen was in fact not the best on paper, especially in the second part of the race, when he purposely extended the stint instead of following his direct rivals in order to stay ahead of Sergio Perez to maintain the lead of the competition. “Naturally, to try to achieve this goal, we didn’t always choose the fastest strategy. But I wanted to stay in the lead to gain laps and lead the race, trying to reach a thousand laps in the lead this season. I knew it was a goal possible”.

“GP too [Gianpiero Lambiase, il suo ingegnere di pista] he was clearly aware of this, so I wanted to make sure they didn’t pit me too early. The tires were good anyway. They weren’t great, but at that point they were still okay so we kept going longer,” explained the Red Bull driver when asked why he had suggested in a radio message that the team give priority to his teammate’s pit stop, when generally it is whoever is in front who has precedence.

Verstappen’s pit stop in fact came on the very next lap compared to Perez’s and in those eight more laps completed compared to Charles Leclerc, virtually second, he lost around four seconds, just under half of his advantage before the second waltz of pit stops. Albeit in a different way, given the different objective, this choice is vaguely reminiscent of the one followed in the Qatar Grand Prix, when he did not choose the fastest strategy on paper, but the one that put him most safe from a Safety Car in the final part of the race , thus giving up part of its advantage over the McLarens to aim for a more conservative and flexible tactic in case of unforeseen events.

Verstappen ended the year leading 1003 of the 1325 total laps that characterized the 2023 Formula 1 season, including leading the six Sprints during the year. Clearly the greater number of events had a great impact, but the supremacy shown during this world championship allowed him to become the first driver to exceed the quota of 1000 laps in the lead during the year, i.e. over 75% of the total.

The record for the most laps led in a single season was previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who in 2011, one of his best years in Formula 1, ended the year with 739 laps in the lead in 19 Grands Prix, clearly without Sprint.

After dominating the 2023 season and winning the championship several months early at the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen explained that the latter goal helped keep his motivation high: “Winning is fantastic. Why not should I want to win when you have the opportunity to do so? When I see that there is a chance to win, I always try to do my best and also for the team. When you have such a good car, you want to try to extend certain records and to do well”.