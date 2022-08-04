Max Verstappen took his eighth win of the season in Hungary last weekend, taking his lead over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings to 80 points.

The success of the world champion came despite an engine problem in qualifying that forced Verstappen to start from 10th on the grid and a spin in the race that cost him a couple of positions.

Although the current lead in the standings may allow Max Verstappen to sleep soundly, the Red Bull driver has urged his team to remain vigilant to avoid mistakes that could cost dearly in the battle against Leclerc and Ferrari.

“Sure, it’s a nice advantage,” said Verstappen after the race in Hungary. “But we can’t have too many days like Saturday’s. Even in the race we had some small problems with the clutch and gear changes.”

“Overall, obviously, it was a positive weekend, but we have to keep working to try and improve things.”

Reliability proved to be Red Bull’s Achilles heel in the early part of the season: Verstappen failed to finish two of the initial three races, allowing Leclerc to gain 46 points over the Dutchman after Australia.

However, the situation quickly reversed, with Ferrari paying for reliability problems and strategy errors to close the first part of the championship with a 97-point gap from Red Bull in the Constructors.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Milton Keynes-based team principal Christian Horner has embraced Verstappen’s words against complacency, while admitting the points standings are broadly in favor of the team at the moment.

“It’s a great way to start the summer break, but there are still a lot of races to go,” Horner said.

“Ferrari are fast and Mercedes are getting back into the game. There is still a long, long way to go in this championship, and there is also a sprint race to run. So we don’t have to take anything for granted. There are still a lot of things to do. competitions on the calendar that will be held on very different venues “.

Verstappen’s tally of eight wins so far has put Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 wins in a single season within reach of the reigning world champion.

Verstappen, however, gave little thought to his chances of breaking the record when asked for his opinion on the matter following the success in Budapest.

“Obviously we will try to win as many races as possible, but of course the most important thing is to keep the championship lead. This is what we must try to achieve.”