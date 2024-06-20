After a subdued weekend in Monte Carlo, thanks to some well-known limitations of the car on curbs and asphalt dips, in Canada Max Verstappen returned to the position he knows best, namely the first step of the podium. On the Montreal track, in changing conditions, the Dutchman and Red Bull were the combination that made the fewest mistakes, taking advantage of the problems and mistakes of the opposing teams, building a good victory from the front row.

After the triptych made up of Imola, Monaco and Canada, where the most critical points of the car emerged, in Spain the situation should return more towards normality, because on paper Barcelona should be better suited to certain characteristics of the RB20, which digests well long bends at medium and high speed.

It is no coincidence that Red Bull itself was already looking at the Spanish GP with great interest before the end of the triptych, precisely because it knew that the RB20 could do well on Catalan soil, also giving a reference to how close its opponents had come.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, Max Verstappen wanted to pull the handbrake before the weekend, underlining how there should no longer be the gaps at the beginning of the season, when Red Bull dominated and won almost completely undisturbed. On the contrary, the Dutchman is convinced that, especially after the latest waltzes of technical innovations, his opponents have consistently gotten closer to the queen of the class.

“I don’t think it will be like at the beginning of the season, but we know that this is usually a track that our cars should adapt to better and we are obviously excited. Of course I am aware that everyone has made up a lot of ground on us, so I think everyone is quite confident for the weekend. But if you compare it with the last races we’ve had, this should be a better track for us,” said Verstappen.

Over the years, Formula 1 has learned to know this track thoroughly, especially during winter testing. Although cars change season after season, having references from previous years is always an excellent starting point for understanding how to set up the setup. In the past it was often said that if a car was competitive in Barcelona it was competitive on every track, because this track contained numerous different characteristics, giving a good idea of ​​the values ​​on the field.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

However, over time the calendar has also changed, adding more and more fast but city tracks, which do not have curves like those of the Catalan circuit: “There are also quite a few normal tracks at the end of the season where you can do well. Obviously there are more and more street circuits coming up, but it just goes to show that if you’re fast here, your car in general will be good at a lot of other tracks, but there are always these few odd circuits on the calendar where your car might not be good.” .

In general, the three-time world champion did not want to say too much about the possible values ​​on the field during the weekend, also because McLaren, which last year highlighted strengths very similar to those of Red Bull, should get involved in the fight at the top, as seen in recent events. Precisely for this reason it will be interesting to understand if and how much, in order to intervene on the other weak points of the MCL38, the Woking team had to sacrifice something on the faster tracks like that of Barcelona.

“Predicting order is difficult. The others are constantly improving. And sometimes you have a better weekend than others because of the way you set up the car. Because, at the end of the day, improvements can be made, but not if you don’t tune the car the right way. Look in F2, same car, but there is still a big difference in the teams and operations. Usually, like I said, this car should suit this track a little better. But we still need to make sure it’s in the right window of use.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The topic of rivals is very popular, also because this weekend could give an idea of ​​the value of the opponents and the behavior of the RB20 after some events that are not suited to its peculiarities. In general, however, the feeling is that the other teams are concretely getting closer, thanks to a technical regulation that has in some ways limited the imagination of the technicians, pushing towards a convergence of solutions earlier than in the past.

“I think it’s more that these regulations don’t offer many different directions. With old cars, like the 2021 regulations, much more could be done. Here I think it’s almost as if we reach some kind of ceiling. Some teams are very good at analyzing everything we do. Sometimes you see similar things, but it’s normal. I would do the same if I were behind. You look at the best teams and try to learn from them,” added Verstappen.