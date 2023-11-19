There is no way: Charles Leclerc is unable to convert pole positions into victory. Max Verstappen wins the Las Vegas GP thanks to a providential safety car on lap 26, but the Monegasque regains second place with a masterful overtaking on Sergio Perez on the last lap, when Red Bull was about to foretaste a one-two. The Dutchman celebrates his 53rd victory and ties the score with Sebastian Vettel: Max, on the track he harshly criticized, shows off his brightest smile after a beautiful, hard-fought, spectacular race.

Las Vegas conquers F1 with full rights: on the track we witnessed an exciting show that was equal to the entertainment that enlivened the capital of Nevada over the weekend. Liberty Media made a big and very expensive bet which was won brilliantly, indicating what the future of the Circus will be. Verstappen once again wore the tough guy mask: at the start, after a good start, he didn’t hesitate to accompany Leclerc who had started from pole position off the track. The pair rounded the first corner off the track, with Max taking the lead ahead of the Ferrari. Red Bull did not order the world champion to give up his position, so inevitably a 5-second penalty was triggered. It seemed that his race was compromised and that wasn’t the case because the neutralization to remove the debris on the track put him back in… the race.

Verstappen had a nice gift, but the orange gave another demonstration of his superiority and that of the RB19: during the comeback, after overtaking George Russell on lap 25, the Englishman from Mercedes closed the gap on the outside trajectory as if the Red Bull wasn’t there, and in the contact he broke Max’s side bulkhead. The Milton Keynes team did well not to change the wing, because the Dutchman drove as if he had no problem. The Red Bull with the hard tire revealed greater competitiveness compared to the Ferrari, which, however, seemed better with the medium.

Leclerc had to surrender to the world champion, but he was a great fighter and second place repays the Monegasque for the Cavallino’s excellent weekend. On lap 43, Charles was overtaken by Sergio Perez due to a small blockage at turn 1: it seemed that the young prince was condemned to third place on the podium and, instead, the Ferrari driver was able to reinvent an impossible attack on the last lap by taking advantage of the SF-23 slightly more discharged than Perez’s RB19. Three overtakings on the track at Red Bull are worth highlighting…

Red Bull had asked Verstappen who had gone on the run to slow down to offer the Mexican the slipstream and try to resist Leclerc’s return. Incredibly, Max put himself at the service of his partner, but the help was of no use, because Charles pierced Checo when he no longer expected it. Perez, who started 11th, was a positive protagonist in Las Vegas: he hit debris from the accident at the start and immediately after pitted with the nose change, before starting a good comeback. The Mexican is not a champion, but he deserves to finish the drivers’ championship in second place which will allow him to keep his place in 2024.

Ferrari, with Leclerc’s second place and Carlos Sainz’s sixth, moved within four points of Mercedes in the fight for the Constructors’ title: the two W14s finished seventh with Lewis Hamilton and eighth with George Russell after a very difficult race. The Spaniard paid the penalty of 10 positions on the grid and did what he could, after having deserved the front row on the track.

Excellent fourth place for Esteban Ocon with Alpine ahead of Lance Stroll in fifth with Aston Martin. The Canadian confirmed that he has fully recovered after the blow in Singapore because he did significantly better than Fernando Alonso in ninth, ahead of Oscar Piastri with McLaren. The Silverstone team is back in contention for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship: Aston Martin is 11 points behind the Enstone team

The Australian takes home a small point after a disastrous qualifying, while Lando Norris ended up in hospital for checks after something broke on his McLaren in a high-speed point. Nothing serious, but it was good because it looks like he gave up a suspension.