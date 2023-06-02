The first day of practice ended with the best time in both sessions by Max Verstappen, ruler of this Spanish Friday. In the late afternoon the Red Bull driver stopped the clock on a time of 1:13.907 and was the only one able to get under 1:14.

The Dutchman preceded Fernando Alonso, with the Aston Martin standard bearer finishing in second place by just over a tenth and a half, all accumulated in the first sector. The times in the other two partials, on the other hand, were substantially equal, with the two divided by a few thousandths.

Clearly the expectations for the weekend are those that have characterized the course in this first part of the season, with a pole position and a victory on the horizon. Also in terms of race pace, the Dutchman showed excellent numbers, both on medium and soft, being among other things one of the first to focus on the program dedicated to long distance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I felt very comfortable with the car, also in terms of tire management. It was certainly a positive day,” explained Verstappen at the end of free practice. “Overall, I think it was a good day for us, the car handled well, we tried to fine-tune some details, but both the short and long runs went well.”

This year the Barcelona track has seen a change of layout, with the last sector now featuring two fast right-handers in place of the chicane, thus reverting to the old configuration. A modification that many drivers welcomed with enthusiasm, including the two-time world champion himself: “It’s much more fun to drive”.

“These cars are better to drive in high speed areas, so for me the last two corners are more fun. I also tried to follow some cars and it looks pretty okay, I was positively surprised by the overtaking”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

An opinion that converges with that of his teammate, Sergio Perez, fourth in the second free practice session about three tenths behind Verstappen. The Mexican was asked how hard those last two corners are on the neck: “It was quite heavy on the neck, but it’s only been one day so far with two practice sessions. We’ll see on Sunday, surely someone will try to rest their neck by leaning on the headrest. But overall there are many positives to take from today.”

Red Bull also showed up in Barcelona with some technical innovations, particularly in the area of ​​the bottom and the diffuser, with the latter taking up some ideas already seen on the Mercedes W14. In general, the Spanish track has always been rather indicative for the teams, who see it as an excellent testing ground for testing the technical innovations: “In Barcelona, ​​we always try something new, because it is the circuit that can best give a image of car performance. It was a good day, we collected a lot of data,” Perez added.