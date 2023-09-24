Max Verstappen’s lesson: the Dutchman wanted to remove the stone of the Singapore GP from his shoe to silence those who thought that the FIA ​​technical directives would have clipped the wings of the RB19. The world champion strongly wanted to sign a pole with a large gap over his pursuers (581 thousandths on Piastri) and then wanted to print the fastest lap of the race on lap 39 in 1’34″183, edging Norris by 1″1, first to fly towards the 48th success of his career which is also the 13th of this season with a gap of almost 20 seconds.

The Dutchman gave Red Bull their sixth Constructors’ world title, as the terrible Sergio Perez was forced to retire after having done more than Bertoldo. The title came to Honda and there could not have been a better celebration for the Japanese company which provides amazing power units to Christian Horner’s team. At Suzuka there was no need for the presence of Adrian Newey, on holiday in Italy, because at Red Bull, Max Verstappen, the alien of modern F1, is enough and more. The only shock came at the start, when he let the tires spin slightly and Oscar Piastri tried to put him in difficulty, but by turn 1 things had already been put in place.

There was no story and the feeling, then, is that the FIA’s technical directives trigger great controversy, but no change. What are they for? A flop for the International Federation…

At this point we have to ask ourselves how much Max Verstappen is worth in calculating the performance of the RB19, because if we were to judge the car from Milton Keynes by Perez, the evaluation would be different. The orange champion has no rivals this season and those who don’t want to recognize his great merit must come to terms with it: Max would win the Constructors’ Championship even on his own…

Faced with such an opponent, we must recognize the merit of Lando Norris who brought McLaren to second place, ahead of the phenomenon that is Oscar Piastri, third in his debut season in F1 (the Australian had obtained a place of honor in a Sprint Race). Andrea Stella has a pair of drivers who can potentially bring the Woking team back to the rank it deserves in history.

The latest evolution of the MCL60 is particularly effective, so much so that the Papaya car can aspire to undermine Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship given that the gap has dropped to 49 points and McLaren brings points with two cars, while at Silverstone team contributes only the stainless Fernando Alonso, relegated to eighth place.

Ferrari is off the podium after the success in Singapore. A big step back, but it was predictable because Suzuka is a difficult track for the SF-23: Charles Laclerc took home a fourth place, but the gap from Verstappen was sidereal: 43 seconds! The Scuderia ends the trip to Japan by gaining some points on Mercedes in the fight for second place in the team championship. The Ferrari pit wall was flawless until it kept Carlos Sainz out for too long before the second pit, allowing Lewis Hamilton to stay ahead of the Spaniard. Maranello must recover 20 points from Mercedes: a concrete objective if opportunities are not thrown away.

La Stella did not shine: the team without Toto Wolff leading the wall did not impress, because the two riders engaged in a useless initial battle which probably influenced Russell’s final result. George, after having postponed the pit with the mediums on lap 24, set his race on a single stop which, in the end, he did not pay for. But the Englishman has some complaints because if he had had a free run he could have aspired to something more concrete than a seventh place.

Carlos Sainz, we were saying, was sacrificed and the Madrilenian also felt like a victim of his invention: Hamilton, in fact, managed to stay ahead of the Ferrari because Russell gave the DRS to the seven-time champion before being overtaken by the two following him with the wing open. Carlos didn’t hesitate to highlight it on the radio, a sign that he was put in a situation he didn’t want to be in.

Fernando Alonso clings to the points of eighth place with Aston Martin on a clear downward curve: the Silverstone team has lost its bearings and cannot count on the support of Lance Stroll who remains a ghost. Alpine closes the top 10 with Esteban Ocon ahead of Pierre Gasly: ​​the latter was furious upon arrival at the order to give up the position given before the checkered flag. Behind everyone they were lapped, a sign of the furious pace set by Max Verstappen on a very fast and technical track.

Liam Lawson stayed out of the points he deserved, but finished ahead of AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Bad, bad Sergio Perez who accumulated penalties for a contact at the start and for not respecting the VSC procedure for overtaking some cars when returning to the track after the pit stop. The team had withdrawn him before making him serve the last 5 seconds of the penalty and, after letting him go to hospitality, called him back to calmly put him back in the car and take him for a lap: upon returning he served the penalty and then returned in the box. Never seen…