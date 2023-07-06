After the Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen spoke to Motorsport.com for the first time about F1’s plans for 2026. The Dutchman seemed to have strong opinions on the new regulation. In that year the share of electricity should increase considerably and the new internal combustion engine should use much less fuel (albeit completely sustainable).

Verstappen, who has already tested the new engine rules in some simulations, explained that these changes will have a big impact on the chassis, the aero package and therefore ultimately the driver.

During the day dedicated to the media at the Silverstone circuit, it seems that Verstappen’s comments did not go unnoticed, and the world champion once again gave his point of view: “In my opinion, it’s not really how the race should be. Formula 1 when you have to downshift in a straight line. Even when braking, the sensation is very strange, because the engine continues to rev almost at full speed”.

“The fact that the active aerodynamics is controlled by an external system also seems strange to me. pay attention to this aspect”.

Technical discussions in F1 turn political rather quickly

Over the past week, however, Verstappen has noticed that nearly all discussions of technical regulations in Formula 1 turn political. For example, Toto Wolff revealed that Christian Horner, who also touched on the subject, would have done so mainly out of fear of the Red Bull engine project.

The Briton responded by saying such a comment is ‘typical of Toto’ and that he actually has the best interests of all of F1 at heart. Verstappen also clarified this last point in the Red Bull hospitality area ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“Some people think they can get an edge somewhere and of course they say the regulations are fine as they are,” continued the world champion.

“But I only look at him as a driver and then the plans don’t look good. But in Formula 1 everything is political and there are always people who think ‘well, maybe I can take advantage of that’. And so I’m suddenly in favor, but in the end we have to look together at what is good for the sport. And if you look at what the plans currently look like on paper, I don’t think they are good for F1.”

Among other things, Verstappen has not yet had much contact with the other riders regarding his concerns. “I don’t even know how many other riders have fully understood what the situation will be like.”

Any effects on Max’s future

Among fans, Verstappen’s critical notes have actually led to another question: if the Dutchman is not satisfied with the path Formula 1 wants to take, could this affect his future?

The current contract expires at the end of 2028 and Verstappen repeatedly said last year that it “might as well be his last”. The double world champion wants to focus on other categories in the future, especially endurance, and, as we know, he is not a fan of the Sprint format in F1 and the ever-expanding calendar.

The technical question of 2026 is linked to this, even if Verstappen revealed at Silverstone that it is still too early to connect this aspect to his considerations. “There are several things that have to coincide before a decision is made. It’s a big picture, but these things obviously don’t help.”