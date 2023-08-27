Max Verstappen equaled Sebastian Vettel’s record streak in Formula 1 with 9 wins and did it in the best way, winning the Dutch Grand Prix, in front of his fans and compatriots, making – not that there was a need – his leadership even more solid and makes him take another step forward towards the conquest of the third world title.

A victory made difficult above all by the weather, which forced riders and teams to make delicate choices due to the downpours of rain – the last one extremely violent, so much so as to convince the race marshals to display the red flag to suspend the race – and for the consequent choices related to the tires to be fitted in certain moments of the 72 laps scheduled today.

Max, who started from pole, only lost the leadership in fits and starts due to the game of pit stops recommended by the rain and the wet track, but his superiority led him to win for the umpteenth time this season, keeping the line of consecutive victories signed so far by Red Bull, with 13 wins out of 13 GPs held in the season.

“I’m very happy. Of course the weather didn’t make my life easy today, it wasn’t easy at all to make the right decisions, but I’m incredibly proud. I already had goosebumps when they played the national anthem before the start and despite the rain, the fans showered us with incredible warmth.”

Verstappen has gained a level of confidence and maturity that seems to lead him to have a special armor, as if nothing could actually scratch him. Yet at the end of the race the Dutchman admitted he was feeling the pressure before the race. The role of favorite and home idol could have conditioned his race, instead he turned out to be perfect as has often happened to him this season.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We’ll think about the tenth victory next week. Now it’s time to enjoy this success. It was difficult because the pressure was very high and I’m really happy to have won,” concluded the 2-times world champion.

Sergio Perez was unable to bring home a podium that is important in terms of the Constructors’ World Championship. The Mexican faced a complex race, between garage choices that pushed Max and mistakes, with track exits, penalties and touches against the pit lane wall due to the large amount of rain that fell 7 laps from the end.

“It was a shame what happened, for the penalty. There was a lot of water in the pit lane and I hit the wall. A very unfortunate episode”, confirmed Perez, who also wanted to respond to those talking about two different cars at Red Bull, between his and Max Verstappen’s almost always much faster one.

“As I said before, we are a team and the team’s goal is to have both cars in the top positions to win the Constructors’ Championship, and today we did it.”