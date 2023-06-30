In Thursday’s interviews, Hamilton hinted that Red Bull will continue to dominate in the future despite the budget cap, as the huge lap advantage it enjoys allows it to shift development efforts to next year’s car ahead of its rivals.

The seven-times world champion has tried to suggest the introduction of a sort of summer deadline in which each team could focus on designing the car for the following year, without having the opportunity to work on it in advance. In this way, even the dominance periods of a single team could have a shorter life span.

“It’s not a proposal aimed at one particular person,” Hamilton told the Red Bull Ring when asked if his idea was aimed specifically at Red Bull’s situation.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It’s just that obviously in my 17 years of being in Formula 1, even before I came along, you’ve seen a period of dominance. And it keeps happening. I’ve been really lucky to have one of those periods that Max is having now. But the way things are going now, [questi periodi] they will keep repeating. And I don’t think sport needs it.”

When told of Hamilton’s idea, Verstappen dismissed it out of hand, stating that the subject had not been raised in the years in which Mercedes dominated. “We didn’t talk about it when he was winning and I don’t think we should talk about it now,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“That’s how Formula 1 works. When you have a competitive car it’s great, but at some point you have to look to the following year, of course. It’s normal for people behind us to say this kind of thing, but they shouldn’t forget how ‘was the situation when they were the ones to win.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has already spent a significant amount of its budget producing an extensively redesigned W14 for the Monaco Grand Prix and Hamilton said the team has finally “taken a step in the right direction”.

When Verstappen was asked by Motorsport.com if the Formula 1 budget cap was working taking the example of Mercedes re-engineering a large part of the car as an example, Verstappen replied: “Only the top teams have the money to develop everything fully. pace, obviously. Smaller teams can’t, so it’s again unfair in that sense. It kind of repeats the same story as a few years ago.”

“I do not know how [la Mercedes] allocates its resources exactly, of course. Maybe they give up on something else or save money in other areas. I don’t know, but it doesn’t bother me at all.”