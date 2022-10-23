“Beautiful!”. This was Max Verstappen’s comment on lap 36 when Red Bull was stopped 11.1 at the pit stop due to a problem with the left front pistol: the Dutchman slipped to sixth place and it seemed that the race was definitely compromised. Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13 equipped with the latest update package had made his mouth at the idea of ​​seizing the long-awaited victory in the 2022 season.

Instead, the seven-time world champion had to surrender to the superiority of Red Bull and the greatness of Verstappen who was a true “sniper”. Max, winning the United States GP, has collected the 13th victory of the season, balancing the accounts with the record that Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel had signed in the past in very different times.

The two-time world champion still has three appointments to break this record, but Max’s success has a very important symbolic value because the victory of the Milton Keynes team was attributed to Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner of Red Bull who passed away yesterday at 78 years.

The team headed by Christian Horner also closes the casket of the Constructors’ World Championship, leaving the opponents only the crumbs, in a hot context due to the controversies related to the overrun of the budget cap.

Mercedes takes home a second place with Hamilton who testifies to the growth of the excellent silver arrow in taking advantage of the hard compound tires, but less brilliant with the mediums. Hamilton believed that victory was possible, but when Verstappen switched to the yellow it was clear to everyone that it would be like a battle of the mouse with the cat, especially as the RB18 becomes deadly when it has the DRS open.

The Star race was also enhanced by the fastest lap sought by George Russell in the last lap. The Englishman took a 5-second penalty for rammed poleman Carlos Sainz at the first corner after a braking block and was satisfied with a fifth place after starting from the second row. The innocent Spaniard, after a less than perfect start, had to deal with a water leak that forced him to retire sadly. Pity!

Ferrari climbs on the podium Charles Leclerc. Starting 12th to replace the engine and turbo, the Monegasque took the F1-75 to third place. He gave a show by overcoming Sergio Perez with a millimeter attack. The prince takes second place in the drivers’ championship having left behind the Mexican who also changed his engine thinking about the next GP when racing at his home in Mexico.

The Red showed less tire degradation, but in the crucial moment of the battle Leclerc was unable to defend himself from the comeback of the Red Bull of Verstappen and had to accept to see a Mercedes in front. In Maranello they still have work to do, but the right path seems to have been drawn …

The American race was a fantastic race with 440,000 spectators over the weekend, a new absolute record in F1, the Yankees were rewarded by a GP full of overtaking: Lando Norris led McLaren to sixth place in front of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. The Spaniard was stoic because on lap 23 he was the protagonist of a frightening accident with Lance Stroll: the Alpine had opened the wing to pass Aston Martin, when the Canadian changed trajectory. Fernando was unable to avoid contact at high speed and took off from the rear of the AMR22.

Fortunately, Alonso landed on all four wheels and crashed into the barriers on the left side of the track, but was able to leave to return to the pits and change the tires and the front wing before returning to the track, while the Aston Martin it was demolished and it was necessary to enter the safety car.

It went well and Fernando brought important points in the Alpine classification, as Esteban Ocon slipped to 15th place due to a too late pit stop. Sebastian Vettel’s performance was positive and finished in eighth place after a spectacular overtaking against Kevin Magnussen on the last lap. We also saw the German temporarily leading the race, but then at the tire change he paid a very slow pit stop on the front left. He was not unmotivated and rebuilt his race by bringing the verdona back to the points and bringing Alfa Romeo closer to sixth place in the Constructors.

Kevin Magnussen’s ninth place with the Haas was unexpected in front of Yuki Tsunoda with the AlphaTauri: it was the position that had to be for Pierre Gasly, but the Frenchman took a 5-second penalty for not respecting the 10 cars away at the restart of safety.

The service car went into action twice: the first time it was necessary due to the spin of Valtteri Bottas at turn 19 with the Alfa Romeo: the Finaleese remained in the sand and the “snake” put another in the box zero.