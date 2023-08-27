He was only missing the fastest lap, caught by an amazing Fernando Alonso, but Max Verstappen never had any doubts in mortgaging the Dutch GP: the world champion, at the end of a race messed up by the rain (there is was a downpour immediately after the start and a second downpour a dozen laps from the checkered flag), he didn’t have many jolts even at the red flag restart which became necessary after Guanyu Zhou’s bang on lap 64: Super Max he collected his 11th victory of the season which is the ninth in a row, equaling Sebastian Vettel’s record from 2013. The orange is counting on going further next Sunday at Monza, filing another practice at Zandvoort as if the third success in front of his public was easy. The world champion pigeonholes the 46th success of his career which comes after the summer break. Verstappen does not suffer any conditioning in this season which is extraordinary for him, yet he never gives the impression of undergoing any form of pressure, putting all his talent in front of him. The more difficult the conditions become, the more the Dutchman manages to exalt himself. At the restart on lap 67 he seemed to be under pressure from Alonso’s Aston Martin, but Verstappen was just waiting to bring the intermediate tires up to temperature and then set a time on the 1’20” pace which annihilated the Spaniard, making him understand that there was tripe for the cats.

Alonso benefited from a once again competitive AMR23 thanks to a new aerodynamic package: the Asturian brought the “verdona” back to second place with a masterful race that earned him 19 points thanks also to the fastest lap (1’13″837) Fernando also paid for a very slow pit stop on lap 44: the front left wheel mechanics had to replace the gun, losing 8.3s. The stainless Iberian, when conditions get difficult, is capable of surprising: at the start he immediately became the protagonist of the most beautiful overtaking of the GP, slipping Albon and Russell with a trajectory inside the banking of turn 3. That action was only the It was the beginning of a perfect race that relaunches the Silverstone team to third place in the Constructors’ championship, even if Lance Stroll remained out of the points with a disappointing 11th place.

Another hero of the day is certainly Pierre Gasly who got on the third step of the podium with the Alpine: the Frenchman was perfect with the A523. He returns to the top three after 50 GPs, erasing a period full of disappointments rather than certainties. Gasly paid a 5 second penalty for not respecting the pit lane speed. Pierre managed to harpoon the placement by taking advantage of the similar penalty that fell to Sergio Perez.

The Mexican had started the race in the lead, nailing the initial stop due to the rain that began to fall immediately after the start: he thought he could stay in the lead, but from behind Verstappen, who changed tires late, came back behind him with the charging pace and the Milton Keynes team saw fit to call Max first in switching to slicks. Perez was disappointed, but he couldn’t spoil Verstappen’s party in front of his audience. And then Checo combined a series of his own: he went wide at turn 1 on lap 61 when it was raining heavily. He spun his RB19 and grazed the barriers with the rear before setting off again against the traffic for a stretch of escape route: the maneuver was dangerous and the race direction turned a blind eye. Wittick did not miss Perez’s crash in the wet which caused him to enter the pitlane at a speed exceeding 60 km/h. The South American driver got away with 5 seconds of penalty: he could have been worse seeing that he also grazed the barriers!

Sergio leaves Zandvoort in the awareness of having had the seat confirmed by Helmut Marko, given the knockout of Daniel Ricciardo who underwent surgery on his left hand.

Carlos Sainz was able to defend himself from Lewis Hamilton’s final attack, bringing home a fifth place that expresses Ferrari’s current potential. The Spaniard was very consistent with an uncompetitive SF-23 and used used intermediates that were now finished in the last stint. The Madrilenian was struggling to find the right aerodynamic balance throughout the weekend. Charles Leclerc’s weekend was an ordeal and retirement was a release. The Monegasque damaged the front wing and underbody already on the first lap in a contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, then decided to pit to switch to wet tires when the team wasn’t ready with grooved tyres. The Scuderia has shown some stretch marks that go beyond the technical deficiencies of the car. The Maranello team is in a difficult phase: the feeling is that all efforts are already directed towards next year’s car.

Lewis Hamilton, who started 13th after a bad qualifying, climbed to sixth place with a good comeback: the seven-time world champion could not aspire to anything more, while George Russell had to stop after a contact with Oscar Piastri. The Star scores points to defend second place among the Constructors. Something more was expected from McLaren who settled for seventh place by Lando Norris ahead of the excellent Alexander Albon. The Williams driver, who started on the second row, remained on the slick tires after the first downpour and led the FW45 on the softs for 45 laps when Pirelli predicted a maximum of 28. The Anglo-Thai with the eighth place moves the team classification by detaching Haas. Logan Sargeant was also having a good race, but crashed violently due to a brake by wire problem which sent him into the wall on lap 15, using the safety car: the American has no responsibility this time.

The points zone is completed by Oscar Piastri’s ninth place in the second McLaren and Esteban Ocon’s tenth in the Alpine. Liam Lason on his debut on the AlphaTauri finished in 13th place: he made no mistakes in a difficult race due to the ever-changing weather conditions. Yuki Tsunoda also showed up with the other AT04 and Guanyu Zhou with the Alfa Romeo, protagonists in the central stages. The little Chinese caused the red flag with a cannon fire at turn 1 when there was monsoon rain. Sin…