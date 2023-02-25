The new Red Bull seemed to be able to be fast quite easily right from the start of Thursday and never showed any particular technical problems in these three days of collective testing in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen had the whole day on Thursday to discover it, then he shared the RB19 with Sergio Perez on Friday and today he stayed to observe the Mexican’s work.

“I think the car works very well,” Verstappen said. “We tried a lot of things that we wanted to try, and it was all very interesting. It’s been a very good few days for me. And in general I’m enjoying driving the car.”

The reigning world champion noted that the car is different to drive than the RB18.

“There are quite a few differences on the cars,” he said. “So the driving is definitely a little different. I think this is also a little bit related to the tyres. Overall though, I think it’s definitely an improvement from last year.”

“The main problem we had last year is that the car was massively overweight. So at the start the car was very sluggish and wouldn’t turn, because the weight was also in the wrong place in the car.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Over the course of the year we got rid of this problem, so we could see that the performance has increased significantly and the car has become more like a racing car.”

“And this year, in addition to continuing this work, we have also found and put on the car elements that are clearly better. And yes, we already have some things in the pipeline, it’s just work in progress. But we know what the our limits. And we’re working around it.”

When asked if he was confident ahead of next weekend’s opening round in Sakhir, he replied: “It’s not just about confidence, it’s also about actual performance.”

“I think the test days were very positive and we learned a lot. We hope to start the weekend well and then we’ll see where we end up.”

Max then did not want to comment on the possible hierarchies. “I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I think it’s more important to focus on yourself. We’re happy with what we’re doing.”

However, when asked about the car’s potential, he added: “Our aim is to win and bring home another championship.”