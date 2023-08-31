After achieving yet another career record in the Netherlands, thanks to nine consecutive victories in a season that allowed him to equal the streak set by Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull in 2013, Max Verstappen arrives in Italy with the opportunity to write another page in the history of sport.

However, what drives the Dutchman are not the records themselves, something that those around him have repeated on several occasions, but the passion for that taste and those sensations that every victory brings. Of course, entering the Olympus of Formula 1 once again by beating another statistic has a special flavor, but the focus is not on that objective, but only on bringing the car in front of everyone under the checkered flag.

“I never thought I’d win nine in a row, but now that we’re here, of course, I’ll try to win 10. But it’s more a question of just wanting to win. It’s not about the number 10 in my head. And I think this also helps a lot to focus on the weekend. I mean, it’s hard enough with the different tire choices we have to deal with. I’ll just keep going and see what happens,” Verstappen said when asked how he will face the weekend thinking about the possibility of adding another win to that positive streak that started in Miami.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

A few weeks ago, Toto Wolff spoke precisely of the Dutch driver’s dominance, underlining how at the moment he is winning and managing to impose himself with such a large margin over his teammate also because Red Bull has developed the RB19 based on his preferences. In fact, in Holland Sergio Perez recounted how development has distanced the car from his driving style compared to the beginning of the year, even if he wanted to mention how this could happen over the course of the season, given that attempts are made to improve the car in all the areas, with solutions that sometimes go better with one or the other driver.

Verstappen himself also expressed his point of view on the words of Toto Wolff, returning to the sender what he declared: “Bullshit. It is not so. I simply drive the cars as fast as possible. I’m not here to tell the guys to give me more front because I like the car that way. I simply ask him to design the fastest car possible and I will drive what I have, because every year is different.”

“Every year the car drives a little differently. People ask me about my driving style, but it’s not something particular, I just adapt to what the car needs to be fast.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

During the press conference following the podium celebrations in Zandvoort, Fernando Alonso explained how, from his point of view, many are underestimating the results achieved by the Red Bull driver, especially bearing in mind the way he is imposing himself, with a domain difficult to undermine. Verstappen replied by emphasizing not so much the work on a personal level, but that of the entire group, even going so far as to mention his satisfaction with the relationship undertaken with his new performance engineer who took over during this season.

“I’m not on the track to try something, but to do the best I can with the material I have available. Also, many people don’t know the internal dynamics of the team, how difficult it is. When you have a good car, being able to achieve certain results as a team, winning every race of the season so far, there are some people who can’t appreciate when someone is consistently doing a good job. And I’m not just talking about me, but also about the entire team. But I just do my job,” Max said.

“I’m still evolving a lot as a rider. But also on matters not directly related to me. Due to some circumstances, I’m working with a new performance engineer this year, it may take some time to adjust, but I have to say I’m very proud of the work he’s done and what we’ve managed to do together. When there’s someone new in the team it’s not easy to understand each other, understand what you need from each other, it can take time”.

Verstappen underlined how these successes are also built on the work of his engineers Photo by: Erik Junius

“We’ve figured out what we need from each other and he’s doing a fantastic job. Even with regard to work on the car, we continue to analyze every detail for next year’s single-seater as well, what we can do, how we can improve certain aspects. It is a path of continuous evolution”.

Finally, when the two-times world champion was asked about the outlook for the weekend, given that according to Pierre Gasly the RB19 should struggle more at Monza than at other circuits, Verstappen explained: “People can want this kind of thing [che la RB19 non domini a Monza]but I think it will be a good track for us”.