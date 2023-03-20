From fifteenth to second. After such a demanding race, probably every driver would have celebrated with the hint of a smile and celebrating the comeback, but Max Verstappen made no secret of always aiming high, at that first place which has now become his goal for every race weekend.

After a careful first lap, in which the aim was to avoid contacts on a narrow and treacherous track, lap after lap the Dutchman began to climb up the standings, returning to the top ten by the eighth lap. Overtaken by Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton, who were in difficulty in the first part of the race due to the use of the hard rubber which caused excessive understeer with a fully loaded car, the Red Bull driver then took advantage of a Safety Car that came out at the right time.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, the double world champion returned to the pits to make his only stop, overtaking the two Ferraris who had instead stopped to complete the overcut on Lance Stroll.

“It wasn’t very easy to overtake the opponents. I mean, in the first sector, trying to follow them at the start of the race was very difficult, we were sliding a lot, but once I passed them one by one we got into a good rhythm and of course I’m very happy to be here on the podium.” , Verstappen explained at the end of the race during the interviews.

Once the neutralization period was over, Verstappen thus found himself in fourth place, with only Fernando Alonso and George Russell dividing him from his teammate, who, knowing of the danger behind him, had immediately set an unrivaled pace creating a margin of safety.

Indeed, the time lost behind rivals Mercedes and Aston Martin meant that the Dutchman was around six seconds behind Perez by the time he had managed to climb back into second position. With fast laps, the two Red Bull drivers played at a sort of rubber band, increasing or reducing the gap lap after lap, but this still wasn’t enough for Verstappen to climb back up to position.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Indeed, at one point the wall of the Milton Keynes team had even suggested to their drivers to raise the pace to reach the finish line safely, slowing down by more than half a second. A necessity, also because in the meantime the two-time world champion had suffered further problems with the car, which continued right up to the finish line.

“Yes, to the finish line. But I was second. We had a big gap behind us, so at one point we decided to end the day and settle for second place, which was still a great comeback, so I’m happy.”

With the fastest lap recorded right in the last lap, Verstappen also earned the additional point that allows him to stay in the lead of the championship standings.