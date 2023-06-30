Fifth consecutive pole to aim for the fifth victory at Spielberg. Also in Austria, the flying lap is hunting ground for Max Verstappen, capable of placing his RB19 in front of everyone in view of the race scheduled for Sunday.

He is separated from the second classified, Charles Leclerc, by just 0.48 thousandths, a gap that also shows how tense Friday afternoon practice was right up to the last second, given that the drivers also had to fight against track limits. In fact, even the Red Bull driver himself, in fact, had a time canceled by the marshals for having exceeded the track limits in the second heat.

Regardless of the quality of the rivals, the crucial point was precisely that of being able to score a good time at the limit of what is allowed by the regulations, without going beyond that limit which instead cost Sergio Perez his elimination in Q2.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

An aspect that Verstappen wanted to underline in the interviews after the pole position: “It was very difficult because of the track limits. We don’t do it on purpose. But with these speeds and these high-speed stretches, it’s really hard to gauge [dove sia] the white line. And this is why today we have seen that many have gotten caught off guard, myself included”.

“Honestly, it was about surviving even in Q3, like in the first half, when you just want to score a time. Which takes away a bit of the joy, but I think we still had a pretty good lap. So yes, I’m very happy to be in pole position, but we still have a very long weekend ahead.”

With such high speeds and a track that descends towards the compression of turn 10, it is not easy for the drivers to identify the limit of the white line. To this, according to Verstappen, must be added the fact that the current cars are particularly large and that the minimum mass continues to rise every year, making it even more difficult to control them: “Here it is always very difficult[everyyearandthecarsarebigandheavyButyeahjudgingthemonsuchawidelineatthesespeedsisincrediblydifficult”[ogniannoeleautosonograndiepesantiMasìgiudicarlesuunalineacosìlargaconquestevelocitàèincredibilmentedifficile”

However, there is still a long way to go to get to Sunday’s race. Tomorrow will be the day dedicated to the sprint race, but first there will be the shootout qualifying, where the riders will face each other again on the flying lap: “We know that this is a different weekend as far as the format is concerned, but we are very satisfied with today . Tomorrow will be a very different day again, but at least the car is fast and that’s the most important thing,” added Verstappen.