Max Verstappen and Red Bull have swept away the competition by winning 19 of the 22 races in the 2023 Formula 1 season. So when the Dutchman sits down to talk to Motorsport.com, he has a wide choice when it comes to determining what the best and worst weekends of the year.

After careful reflection, the three-time world champion said: “I think Spa was a solid weekend. Maybe Japan was very strong, from the first lap it was incredible to drive. I looked at the screen and thought 'well, that's a good start'. From a balance point of view, qualifying in Japan was probably very nice to drive.”

Verstappen's weekend at Suzuka stands out because he immediately picked up the pace from the start of free practice and was always a cut above his first sector rivals on the famous Esse. Against the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who represented the biggest threat to Red Bull that weekend, Verstappen immediately took two tenths of a second in Q3 and then continued to score fuchsia sectors and then closed with a six-tenths advantage on Plates.

In Sunday's race he was up to half a second faster than anyone else in that sector. Verstappen defeated the competition by winning by 19 seconds over Norris and 36 over Piastri, with Ferrari and Mercedes separated by over 40 seconds.

Curiously, as the worst weekend of the year, Verstappen did not choose Singapore, the only race that Red Bull failed to win. Red Bull got lost among the dangers of the street circuit, with Verstappen finishing the race in fifth position from 11th place on the grid. Teammate Sergio Perez dropped from 13th place to a modest eighth.

Photo by: Erik Junius Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

“The worst weekend was Baku,” Verstappen said. “I wasn't happy with how things were going. In Singapore we were really off track and probably made some setup errors too. It was a bit of a mess. For me, Singapore wasn't a success. I'm not counting it! “.

In Azerbaijan, Verstappen was beaten in qualifying by Charles Leclerc, who took pole from him by two tenths. After qualifying and finishing third in the Sprint Race, he finished second in the grand prix behind Perez.

Although on paper the race was far from disastrous, Verstappen said it was the worst he had ever experienced in the RB19. He then used the second half of the Baku race to experiment with wheel set-up options, which then yielded useful results to apply throughout the season.

“Maybe it wasn't the best stint of my life, but it was also because I was trying a lot of changes, between brake bias, differential, engine braking,” he explained. “Also, the car was very new and it was a street circuit with 90 degree corners, so it's possible that the car behaved differently. That's why I think it was a bit of a push and pull throughout the stint , but the end was very strong, whereas I think I already damaged the tires from the start trying to pass. When it was over I said to myself 'Ok, I didn't win the race, but I learned a lot for the next races' “.