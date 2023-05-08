“Tomorrow we will finish second at least”, Max Verstappen had ruled yesterday after the difficult qualifying sessions of the Miami Grand Prix. Instead, the 2-times world champion did even better, bringing home his third victory of the season.

An important success, because it led him to extend his lead in the World Championship against his only rival, teammate Sergio Perez. Today Max literally dominated: he started cautiously to avoid useless contacts and the order of the day starting from ninth place, then he shot up thanks to an exceptional pace with Hard tyres.

Verstappen managed to make the harder compounds brought to Miami by Pirelli last many laps and this – together with the superiority of the RB19s – led him to overtake all his rivals on the track, completing the job a few kilometers after the only pit stop thanks to the decisive overtaking on Sergio Perez.

“It was a good race,” said the Dutchman from Red Bull Racing at the end of the race. “I was out of trouble at the beginning and then yes, I had a clean race. I overtook one car after another and then I managed to make the hard tires last a long time. And this is also where, I think, we made the difference today. Then I had a good battle with Checo at the end, a clean duel. And that’s the most important aspect. A great victory today.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Yesterday what happened in qualifying was a setback, but today we kept calm and were clean. Winning a race starting from ninth place is always very satisfying.”

Verstappen’s choice to start with the Hard tires and finish the race with the Mediums on a more rubberized track and with less fuel paid off. In the first stint the Hards helped the Dutchman overtake all his rivals and get up behind Perez, then the last stint with the Mediums was enough to slip past his teammate, at that moment equipped with Hard tires with several laps on the shoulders.

“Today’s strategy… Well, we started studying it yesterday. We didn’t know what could happen in terms of weather, but we were quite confident that this strategy would pay off and fortunately today it did,” he finished Verstappen.