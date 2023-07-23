Max Verstappen wanted to make it clear to everyone who dominates in F1: yesterday he failed to take pole position, beaten by three thousandths of a second by Lewis Hamilton, and so the Dutchman wanted to demonstrate his superiority one lap after the last pit stop on the medium tyres: in lap 53 Max shot a 1’20″504 which annihilated everyone, as he lowered the limit which used to be George Russell’s to 1’22″158. He created a gap of over a second and a half to make it clear that no one else should have tried. The two-times world champion slipped over half a minute to Lando Norris in the McLaren, repeating the order of arrival at Silverstone but with a much bigger gap. Max achieved his ninth victory of the season in the Hungarian GP which is the 44th of his brilliant career and the seventh in a row.

With the latest evolution of the RB19, Red Bull has also awakened Sergio Perez from his torpor, who is back on the podium: the Mexican’s third place, who started ninth on the grid, was positive. The South American driver remains solidly second in the Drivers’ championship standings even if he is 111 points behind his captain who has 281 and totaled the largest gap between the world leader and his closest pursuer.

The Milton Keynes team demolishes records as if it were a bulldozer: in Budapest it takes home the 12th consecutive victory for the McLaren that had been resisting since 1988. And the sequence hasn’t ended yet… Verstappen liquidated the Mercedes practice on the first lap: after a good sprint from Hamilton, the seven-times world champion suffered the return of Max inside and, to defend himself, offered his side to the two McLarens who pushed him mercilessly with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris. Lewis paid dearly for the mistake and had to settle for a fourth place that is worth less than the potential of his W14, despite the effort that the 38-year-old put into rebuilding a race that kept him 1.5 from the podium.

And so Verstappen’s pursuer was once again Lando Norris who passed his teammate immediately after the pit stop and then managed to build a very solid second place after Silverstone. McLaren is confirmed as the current second force on the field: the MCL60 at ease in fast corners has shown that it has filled many gaps, managing to return to the podium also in Hungary where there are only slow corners. Too bad for Oscar Piastri who smells the podium and then fails to collect what he deserves: he is satisfied with a fifth place, but in the wheel-to-wheel with Perez he made it clear to everyone that he too will have to deal, even if he is the last to arrive. In the contact, he lost a damage to the floor which compromised the aerodynamic load, so he no longer had the pace to fight, but he revealed what he’s made of.

George Russell collects sixth place: the Englishman from Mercedes benefited from the 5-second penalty that Charles Leclerc was saddled with for excessive speed in the pit lane, but consolidated a good comeback from 18th position on the grid after bad qualifying.

Ferrari disappoints: in the race it was better than in qualifying because at times the reds showed decent pace, but when the center group is so compact, track position counts and the red is relegated to the role of fourth force. Charles paid the penalty and a slow pit stop on lap 17: the stop was 9″7 due to a problem with a pistol.

However, the Scuderia was unable to capitalize on the potential of the team which still had to settle for seventh and eighth place. Carlos Sainz arrived just a few tenths behind his teammate: he had the courage to start with the soft tires and, after a courageous start, he straightened out a bad qualifying that ended only with 11th place. It’s up to Fred Vasseur to intervene on a team that is surfaced in the car and some men: we’ll see what measures he will take to not have a photocopied 2024 …

Among the greats, the Cavallino team managed to precede only Aston Martin which is in total crisis: Fernando Alonso, ninth, and Lance Stroll, tenth, close the top 10. The fall of the “verdona” is vertical. The Asturian tried to blame the new tires introduced by Pirelli at Silverstone but didn’t find anyone’s support and remained an isolated voice. In Papa Stroll’s team they have lost the thread of development and have to find the solution to their problems at home.

Out of the points Alexander Albon with Williams, while Logan Sargeant was forced to retire at the checkered flag after a spin: is something broken? Bad for Alfa Romeo after an extraordinary qualifying: Valtteri Bottas is only 12th at the finish line, while Guanyu Zhou, after stalling at the start, made a half-disaster at the first braking point: he touched Daniel Ricciardo and who went into the Alpines who got stuck between them. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were forced to retire in the pits. The Chinese got away with a 5-second penalty: too little…

Daniel Ricciardo returning to F1 with the AlphaTauri was decent: the Australian finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and that’s enough to start with. The Haas did not arrive…