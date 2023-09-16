At the end of qualifying, three possible infringements were weighing on Max Verstappen’s mind, with the risk of accumulating three different penalties which could have further compromised an already difficult Saturday.

The leader of the points classification attracted the attention of the stewards first for having obstructed the Williams of rookie Logan Sargeant between turns 17 and 18 in Q1, which was followed by two other episodes: the first revolved around having obstructed the others car exiting the pits after his RB19 had remained stationary at the end of the pit lane, while the second concerned the possible impediment to the detriment of Yuki Tsunoda after turn 3.

In all three cases he did not receive a penalty, but only a no further action and two reprimands, which are added to the 5000 euro fine awarded to Red Bull for not having correctly informed the two-time world champion of the arrival of the Japanese AlphaTauri.

Regarding Sargeant’s accident, the stewards took into account the circumstances that led to that traffic jam at turn seventeen, where there were five other cars waiting to launch and start the final attempt of Q1. According to the statement, the stewards considered that Verstappen was limited in his options due to traffic on both sides of the track, so continuing in a straight line was “the safest option” to avoid a collision. It is not the first time that, in such complex situations created by traffic, the Federation decides not to decree any sensation.

The case with Tsunoda is more complex, the one for which the Dutchman was most at risk of ending up with a penalty. Reconstructing the dynamics, it emerged that Verstappen had only been informed by the team when the two cars were side by side and, as it was the exit from turn three, the Dutchman himself struggled to notice the Japanese until the last second. Although the Federation has suggested on other occasions that the team’s failure to communicate does not represent an excuse in favor of the rider, it also added that “we are examining a series of impeding incidents during the current season and, consistently with the decisions precedents in relation to the seriousness of the infringement, imposed a warning and a fine on the pilot [di 5.000 euro] to the competitor [Red Bull]”.

Verstappen was also cleared in the pit exit case, despite an “extraordinary” 14-second wait next to the traffic lights at the end of the pit lane. Initially, doubts arose that the rider from the Milton Keynes team might have suffered a temporary problem, a theory later refuted by Verstappen himself. “The driver stated that he waited (about 14 seconds) to leave the pit exit in order to create a gap with the cars in front of him.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The team representative explained that his gap was canceled out at Turn 5 due to other cars slowing down on the out lap, while the car behind [Verstappen] he increased his gap to 12 seconds. Although the driver did not gain any clear advantage by waiting at the pit exit for what was considered an extraordinarily long time, the potential negative impact on other drivers justifies a penalty”, explained the stewards before handing out the second reprimand of the season to the Dutch driver, which will result in a ten place grid penalty for the next similar infringement.

In the press release, the stewards pointed out that, indeed, the rivals behind him could have overtaken Verstappen on the left side of the pit lane, although it remains preferable for all the cars to leave the pit lane in an orderly manner to avoid further confusion: “Although note that the car behind could have overtaken [Verstappen]it is preferable that the cars leave the pit exit in an orderly manner.”