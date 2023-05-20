The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari was due to host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, but due to heavy rain and flooding affecting the area, F1 decided to cancel the event on Wednesday after discussions the situation with the developer and the local authorities.

With the impossibility of competing in the race at the International Circuit Enzo and Dino Ferrari, the two-time winner of the Imola event has decided to bring the competition to a virtual version of the Santerno circuit, organizing the return of Real Racers Never Quit.

Real Racers Never Quit was a series of virtual racing events from Team Redline, Verstappen’s simulation company, held for the first time in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, with a large group of professional riders taking part who were unable to compete on a real track because their events were canceled due to COVID-19. Verstappen won the Real Racers Never Quit championship after taking half of the races, ahead of GT ace Kelvin van der Linde and McLaren driver Lando Norris.

With this Sunday’s return of Real Racers Never Quit, organized by Team Redline and Verstappen.com Racing – a platform created by the two-time F1 Champion last year – the Dutchman hopes to offer F1 fans some entertainment on a day when there is no Grand Prix. But the event also serves to support the victims of the devastating floods that have affected many in Emilia Romagna, as explained by the director of Team Redline, Atze Kerkhof.

“We learned on Wednesday afternoon that the Imola event would no longer be taking place, so Max came up with the idea of ​​organizing a virtual race that would fill the void for the fans, but also be able to create some awareness of what is happening in Emilia Romagna and try to support those affected by the bad weather,” Kerkhof told Motorsport.com. “So the idea is really driven by Max himself.”

The first drivers for Real Racers Never Quit by Verstappen.com Racing, as the event is officially titled, were confirmed late Friday afternoon.

“Max himself will participate, of course, as well as some drivers from the Red Bull Junior Team, including Enzo Fittipaldi, Ayumu Iwasa, Arvid Lindblad, Jak Crawford and Isack Hadjar. We will also have some other Formula E drivers, such as Antonio Felix da Costa and Oliver Rowland. Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and William Driver Academy member Luke Browning will also be in the race. So there are some pretty interesting names.”

Also joining the line-up were Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, Alpine F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan and F2 driver.

“And this obviously continues to grow, as we organized everything at the last minute. We are in contact with other riders, but we don’t know yet if they will participate or not. I think the grid will be made up of around twenty-five or thirty riders.”

Kerkhof himself will participate in the race, together with other Team Redline riders, including Gianni Vecchio, Enzo Bonito, Luke Bennett, Chris Lulham, Jeffrey Rietveld and Kevin Siggy.

“And Sebastian Job, who is part of the Red Bull Racing Esports team, will also be joining,” said Kerkhof. “He will therefore be a nice mix of simulation pilots and professional racers”.

Just like previous races held under the Real Racers Never Quit banner, Sunday’s event will take place on the iRacing platform.

“It will be four races at Imola with four different cars, running back to back,” explained Kerkhof. “One race will be with a Formula 3, one with a Formula Ford, one with a Mazda MX-5 and one with a Toyota GR86. So there will be a mix of cars.”

“These were chosen by Max because they are cars that are not difficult to learn in-game, are fun enough to drive and should make for some good spectator racing. time to learn the game version of the car and maybe the racing isn’t that competitive. So Max wanted the racing to be really competitive for everyone and look good, which is why he chose these cars.”

According to media reports, the floods in Emilia Romagna – home of Verstappen’s former team, Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri – have so far claimed thirteen lives. An estimated 20,000 people were left homeless. Verstappen hopes to be able to make a small contribution to those affected.

“We will support the same charity that supports AlphaTauri,” Kerkhof said. “As you know, the team is based in Faenza, a city that has also been hit hard. We will put a visible link and QR code in the stream, so that viewers can use it to donate to the association. We will encourage all viewers to make a donation”.

Organizing a major sim racing event in a few days is no small feat: “It’s officially Team Redline’s Real Racers Never Quit by Verstappen.com Racing. The two parties, Team Redline and Verstappen.com Racing, have worked together to make this event possible. Verstappen.com Racing is supported by Red Bull, who helped bring all the drivers together. So yes, it was a challenge, but the collaboration between Team Redline and Verstappen.com Racing made it much easier “.

What is Verstappen.com Racing?

In early 2022 Verstappen.com, the official platform of Max Verstappen, and Red Bull joined forces to create Verstappen.com Racing X Red Bull. The initiative was fueled by Verstappen’s passion for motorsport and a desire to create a platform that would bring together different forms of motorsport under one roof. The partnership with Red Bull is a direct result of the relationship between Verstappen and Red Bull in F1.

Verstappen.com Racing X Red Bull includes Team Redline but also the rallying activities of their father Jos Verstappen, who recently took his first rally victory, and the racing career of Thierry Vermeulen, who is participating in the DTM and the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Verstappen.com Racing’s mission is to “integrate the racing teams of the virtual and real worlds and support these teams and drivers to maximize their potential”.

“Max started Verstappen.com Racing a year ago to express his love not only for Formula 1, but for racing in general,” said Kerkhof. “It’s a project of his that continues to grow.

“Obviously these things take time, but as you can see from how Jos is progressing in rallies, how Thierry has made his way into such a prestigious championship as the DTM in just a few years and how Team Redline is developing, the Verstappen .com Racing is really starting to grow. It’s still in the early stages of what they’re doing, and obviously Max has his own career to focus on. But Max is continuing to push Verstappen.com Racing to get bigger and bigger, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on”.

“Max is putting a lot of effort into racing, but not only in Formula 1,” Kerkhof underlined. “Even the fact that after the cancellation of the F1 race at Imola he immediately started thinking about organizing another event says a lot in this sense”.

Real Racers Never Quit by Verstappen.com Racing gets underway on Sunday at 15:30 CET and can be followed live on Team Redline’s Twitch channel.