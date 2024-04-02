2026, the year in which the technical regulations of Formula 1 will change, is in some ways still far away. Yet, step by step, it seems closer and closer and for Red Bull it will be the debut as an engine engineer.

The 2026 power units will not include the use of the expensive MGU-H, but will have additional electrical energy thanks to the MGU-K, which will remain and must guarantee a surplus of support for the combustion engine.

Although Red Bull is the current point of reference for Formula 1 from a technical point of view, working on the engines is quite another thing, moreover creating it for the first time from scratch, albeit in collaboration – but it is a commercial partnership, more what a technique – with Ford.

Max Verstappen, who will be chasing the fourth world championship title of his career this year, said he was not worried about the fact that the Milton Keynes team would have to face a challenge of this magnitude.

“There's no need to panic. I mean, if I have to speculate about everything… I might worry about still being alive tomorrow, right?. So I don't worry too much about that.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Of course I'm in close contact with Horner and the people working on the 2026 engine. They're all working at their maximum, so there's no need to panic. We're not in 2026 yet.”

Verstappen admitted that Red Bull's Powertrains division is facing a very big task, because it will have to deal with manufacturers that have been making Formula 1 engines for decades such as Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault, Honda and, to these, Audi will also be added.

“We know it's a very big task, we don't take it lightly. And of course, with so many established engine manufacturers, we don't think it will be easy to beat them.

“But we have a lot of good people working on the project and we are very enthusiastic. Time will tell, of course, how it will go and what the results will be,” concluded the Dutchman.