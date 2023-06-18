The track changes, the conditions change, but the result is always the same. Also in Canada, a Red Bull will take the start in front of everyone on the starting grid, more specifically the one with the number 1 on the wall, i.e. Max Verstappen’s car.

Having exited first at the start of Q3, the Dutchman was one of the few drivers to have the opportunity to complete two timed laps before the red flag came out for Oscar Piastri’s crash exiting the chicane at the start of the second sector. To tell the truth, however, even the time obtained in the first attempt would have been enough for the two-time world champion, even if in that case the advantage over the second would have been reduced to only half a tenth compared to the second and two given to Nico Hulkenberg.

Conversely, Fernando Alonso didn’t have time to complete his second run, even though the gap had already increased to half a second in the first sector. After a difficult Friday in which there was certainly something to improve in terms of set-up, the Dutchman took advantage of the rain to take another pole which will allow him to start in front of everyone tomorrow.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Yesterday maybe wasn’t great. We therefore made some changes to the car. Today, of course, the track was completely wet. So it’s a little different. But I think the car has improved overall,” explained the Red Bull driver at the end of qualifying.

“In the wet you have to be careful in all conditions. And in some places the track was very slippery. But yeah, we made all the right choices. We were at the right time on the track to set the lap times. And, of course, we are very happy to be in pole position.”

“Q1 was pretty straight forward, the tires got up to temperature pretty quickly. But in Q2 we had to switch to dry tyres, but I still wanted to do a lap on the intermediates to have at least one time and because the intermediates work better than the cold slicks on a wet track. But then slicks became a clear choice, the level of grip wasn’t clear, but we still had a good lap to go into Q3. In Q3 the rain slowly increased in intensity and it was no longer possible to set a time. We had good communication with the team in Q1, Q2 and Q3, with these conditions it’s important, we were clear on what we wanted to do.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the garage Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I like driving in the wet. I come from Holland and I’m used to driving in the wet,” Verstappen added, underlining his affinities with these particular conditions.

If on Saturday the track remained substantially wet for most of the day, with only small windows in which the riders were able to ride with slicks on an asphalt that was gradually drying, the conditions for the race should be completely different, with the protagonist sun. Verstappen doesn’t want to go too far, but it’s clear that he’s the big favorite for Sunday too: “Let’s see. Maybe tomorrow it will be dry. And then it might be a little different again. But usually we have a good car.”

One aspect that Verstappen has remarked on several occasions this season is that of the gearbox, a problem that in reality represents only a question of set-up: “It’s just a set-up. It’s not a real problem, but you always want to improve small areas.”