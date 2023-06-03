In what was perhaps the strangest qualifying of this start to the season, the only constant is Max Verstappen, once again the undisputed ruler of Saturday. Four tenths which however do not tell the whole story, because the Dutchman could have improved further if the team had not asked him to abort the final lap in the last minutes of Q3, where he had been able to remove another tenth and a half in the second sector compared to the previous attempt.

A pole which, in reality, was never really in question, starting from Q1, which ended peacefully even saving a set of soft tires for the rest of qualifying despite an impediment by Pierre Gasly in turn three.

But the moment in which Verstappen really started to make a difference was the first attempt of Q3 where, although he was the only one who could count on a new set of tires like Hamilton, he managed to finish the lap with an advantage of almost nine tenths on the British from Mercedes, who at that moment was in second position.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the final stages, the other riders who had used used tires in the first attempt, such as Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris, then managed to catch up, until they were half a second behind. Clearly, the Red Bull driver could have taken a few more tenths off his best time, as evidenced by the tenth and a half gained in the second sector compared to the run at the start of Q3. A Saturday that was completely the opposite of his teammate, Sergio Perez, who was out in Q2 after failing to find the right confidence with the single-seater and after the difficulties in bringing the tires into the right operating range.

“The car was really good. Of course qualifying started a bit tricky because of the weather, but once it started to dry out and now in Q3, the car was on the rails and it was really, really nice to drive today,” said the driver. Red Bull at the end of qualifying, with a first position that puts him in the ideal situation to aim for victory tomorrow.

A success like that of 2016, when Verstappen collected his first victory in the top category right on the Catalan track. “I love coming to Barcelona in general, I love the track. I love the fans. They really love racing. And I had many good memories here. And I hope we’ll have another one tomorrow,” added the Dutchman.