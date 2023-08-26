Hats off: on a wet track, McLaren seemed able to challenge the King of Holland, but when the track dried out, the world champion pulled the rabbit out of his hat with a 1’10″567 achieved with the tires soft. Max Verstappen was inexorable: with Red Bull he trimmed half a second to Lando Norris, making the void behind him. Max collects the 28th start at the pole, eighth of the season and third in Zandvoort. Verstappen is in a state of grace , if we consider that his teammate, Sergio Perez caught a gap of 1″3, unable to go beyond a disappointing seventh place. Where would the Milton Keynes car be without the orange ace? The legitimate question, because Verstappen manages to control any pressure with coldness, almost as if he didn’t hear an audience all to himself chanting slogans, applause at every step. We are experiencing something that will lead this young boy to legend, as few other riders have managed to do in their lifetime.

Lando Norris puts the Mclaren in the front row, when the Woking team was beginning to smell the scent of pole position: the Englishman was perfect in the first half of the decisive lap, while he added some small mistakes in the second part. With the MCL60 he should be a serious challenger to Verstappen at the start, perhaps remembering the start of Silverstone. Oscar Piastri was missing in the decisive moment: the Australian is only sixth, but we need to give him time to mature. The boy is very talented, but he still lacks inexperience.

George Russell’s third position with the Mercedes was also positive: the Briton got the most out of the Black Arrow, building a second row start that rewards the work done over the weekend after a difficult start. Hamilton, on the other hand, took the opposite path, getting lost along the way.

Alexander Albon’s fourth place was fantastic: Williams brought both FW45s to Q3: it hasn’t happened to see two Grove single-seaters in the top 10 since the 2017 Italian GP (Stroll second and Massa seventh). It’s a pity that Logan Sargeant ruined the party by violently slamming his car in the first run after finishing slightly off the trajectory. The Williams oversteered and hit hard in turn 2 doing a lot of damage to the front right. The red flag was unavoidable to move the car, but above all to restore the track protections that were deformed after the crash. The American driver, unharmed, pays heavily for the mistake he made, for once he seemed capable of exploiting the potential of the FW45. He will start tenth, while he could have been closer to his teammate: Williams is becoming consistent and can aspire to score points.

Fifth place for Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin: the Spaniard made use of his wealth of experience on a treacherous track, but the AMR23 is undoubtedly growing with the latest innovations introduced at Zandvoort and which have been promoted.

Ferrari bad: Carlos Sainz is sixth, but pays more than a second from Red Bull. Too much for the second shortest track in the world championship. The SF-23 never seemed brilliant on the Dutch track, so the Spaniard tried to collect the possible result, while Charles Leclerc tried to drive beyond the red limit and paid heavily for having put two wheels off the trajectory in the moment he was building a very good ride. The Monegasque tried and paid the price, as happened to him on other occasions this year. It is not clear how in Maranello they can think of fighting against Mercedes for second position in the Constructors’ world championship: at the restart after the holidays, the Scuderia is the team that has grown the least. And that’s not a good sign for the rest of the season…

Lance Stroll does not enter the top 10 with the revised and corrected Aston Martin: the Canadian remains out of Q3 by 54 thousandths and precedes Pierre Gasly who is not at ease with the Alpine. The Frenchman has never found the pace with a car that has never been competitive. The big negative surprise of the second round is Lewis Hamilton who has remained trapped in 13th position. His Mercedes seemed very nervous coming out of the first banked corner and the seven-time world champion decided to abort the decisive lap convinced that the intermediate train didn’t have any more to improve performance.

Yuki Tsunoda’s 14th place should be considered positively as he did his job flawlessly with the AlphaTauri. Indeed, the Japanese complained of an impiding by Hamilton in the final round. Nico Hulkenberg places Haas with the new front in 15th place: the German got the most out of a car that doesn’t grow.

The two Alfa Romeos did not pass the first trap: Guanyu Zhou was 16th with the C43 and the Chinese once again did better than Valtteri Bottas who was only 19th. The Finn continues to disappoint: he only managed to precede the rookie Liam Lawson. The New Zealander got on Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri who broke his third metacarpal yesterday in the second free practice session. Liam made no mistakes but it shouldn’t be surprising if he paid more than a second from the penultimate: entry into F1 couldn’t have taken place in more difficult conditions. Without any training, on a complex banking track to which wet asphalt was added. He could not find more problematic conditions.

Esteban Ocon was also bad, only 17th with the Alpine: the Frenchman preceded Kevin Magnussen with the Haas. The Dane after the renewal of the contract for 2024 is not impressing…