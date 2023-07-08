Max Verstappen does not allow himself to stop: the world champion signs the seventh pole position of the season in the British GP which is the 27th of his career and the second at Silverstone. Max in Q3 was impressive in the last run of a track that dried out after a start to Q1 where everyone used the intermediates. So it was a qualifying with a constantly evolving track, to which the riders had to constantly adapt. Verstappen with Red Bull signed the new track record in 1’26″770 demolishing Hamilton’s record that had stood since 2020 in 1’27″097.

The Dutchman’s fantastic performance is overshadowed by the suspicion that Max overtook a yellow flag on George Russell’s Mercedes, which he complained on the radio. In reality, Red Bull completed the overtaking before reaching the danger signal because in the previous position the panel was off, so Verstappen’s action would have been regular.

The mistake, so to speak, occurred in Q1 when, coming out of the pits with slicks in the wet, his R19 found no grip and the Dutchman broke his front wing against the pavement: there was time to replace the nose and the episode had no impact on the day.

Qualifying was exciting with McLaren showing its updates on the MCL60 colored with a celebratory livery: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are second and third ahead of the two Ferraris. The Englishman with 1’26″961 arrived 241 thousandths from pole position revealing his crystalline class. Zak Brown literally went crazy for his pupil’s performance followed by a tenth of a second from the Australian rookie who didn’t have the new wing. The Woking-based team was at the back of the grid at the start of the season and, after very accurate work by team principal Andrea Stella, the two drivers managed to get almost to the top in their home race.The question is whether the two papaya single-seaters they will not be losing positions in the race.

Ferrari are only third force with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. The Monegasque made a mistake in the last sector, but the “prince” seems to have overcome his bete noire, namely the damp asphalt to be tackled with slicks. The four tenths that emerged in the end are realistic, the red has optimized the potential it had available. Carlos Sainz is attached to his teammate: the Spaniard showed a little nervousness when the wall told him to give way to Leclerc to respect the position to enter the track decided at the table. The Madrid native seems to be suffering, even if there’s no reason for it: did the English media pump him up?

The Scuderia fears Mercedes because George Russell arrived just 7 thousandths behind Sainz and in long runs he demonstrated a pace that was more consistent than that of the red. Lewis Hamilton follows the youngest Englishman by a few thousandths. The seven-times world champion also got nervous when Verstappen didn’t respect the riders’ gentleman agreement to respect track position before setting off for the timed lap. The Dutchman who was at the rear of the group was in a hurry and had no problems overtaking the two Mercedes in a trumpet, while Lewis was legitimately warming up the tyres. Hamilton didn’t like it and went after his rival, almost as if he wanted to teach him a lesson. With his action, the Englishman nearly ran into an Alpine.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin performed poorly, was very competitive in the wet, while it got worse as the track was drying. The Spaniard finished eighth ahead of the Williams of the excellent Alexander Albon, while Pierre Gasly finished Q3 with the Alpine.

Nico Hulkenberg does not enter the top 10 with the best Haas: the German precedes Lance Stroll who had had a lap canceled due to track limit at Stowe, but was then unable to improve. Esteban Ocon was 13th with the Alpine with Logan Sargeant in the Williams last with a time: the American had a time taken away, also for going beyond the limits at the usual Stowe corner. Too bad because he had the potential to aim higher.

Valtteri Bottas had earned the passage to Q2 with Alfa Romeo, but the Finn suffered a problem on the C43 at the end of Q1, for which he had to give up improving his performance by staying in the pits of the timeless “serpent”.

Sergio Perez fails to make it to Q3 for the fifth time and it is the third occasion in which the Mexican does not make it through Q1: the South American entered the track first after the red flag from Magnussen and Checo did not take into consideration that the track was improving sensationally. Perez when he crossed the finish line with the best time, but at the checkered flag that performance was only worth the 16th time that put him out.

Yuki Tsunoda finished 17th in the Haas ahead of Guanyu Zhou in the Alfa Romeo and Nyck De Vries in the other AT04. The Friesian was placed under investigation for an unsafe release when leaving the pits.

Kevin Magnussen remains out of Q1 due to a technical problem with his Haas which forced him to stop on track, forcing the race direction to display the red flag when there were just over three minutes left in the session: the marshals were forced loading the car onto the tow truck even though it was almost at the entrance to the pit lane.