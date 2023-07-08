Even at Silverstone qualifying ended with a result that has now become a constant, pole by Max Verstappen. In fact, for the Dutchman it is the fifth consecutive start from the post, with a positive streak that began in Monaco.

Friday had given him the big favourite, with the main unknown factor being the conditions: rain was expected for the third free practice session, while there was some more uncertainty for qualifying.

In Q1, the most important aspect was to continue to lap continuously, even after the red flag caused by the problem with Kevin Magnussen’s car. The Dutchman’s only mistake today was recorded in these phases, when in an attempt to leave the garage he touched the wall of the pit lane, damaging his front wing: “I had an accident on the pit exit where I destroyed the front wing, I ended up understeer”.

The top three qualifiers are Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren.

Nothing irreparable, so it was enough to replace the front wing and restart to set the time needed to go through Q1. After also passing the second heat, Verstappen arrived in Q3 as the only driver to still have two sets of new soft tires available, while all the others could only count on a single attempt with a fresh train, with the first attempt completed on used tyres.

“It was a pretty crazy qualifying. It was quite hectic and the track was also quite slippery in some points”, explained Verstappen, mentioning some critical points of the track, such as Stowe, where several riders lost the rear and ended up over the white line that delimits the track.

“But yeah, we did our laps and then Q3. I was quite surprised to see the two of them [i piloti McLaren] so high up there. But I mean, it’s fantastic for McLaren too and I hope they can have a good race tomorrow too. And for our part, we are very happy to be in pole position”, added the driver from Hasselt, complimenting the two standard-bearers of the Woking team, who were able to claim second and third place respectively with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“Yes, especially in Q1 and Q2, there were still some wet spots. So yeah, you had to be a little careful. It was quite strange, because turns 15 and 16 were wet but it wasn’t clear exactly where,” he explained when asked how difficult it was to manage the car in the first two heats.

“Sure, he pushes himself to the limit, but knowing that we have a fast car, there’s no need to go to the 100% limit. And I think that’s why in Q3, when you’re really at the limit, it leads you to give your all. I think that’s where we closed the gap a bit. But it was still not a very large gap compared to them [le McLaren]. But, of course, today was a great day for us and we are looking forward to tomorrow.”