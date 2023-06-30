Forty-eight thousandths separated Charles Leclerc from pole position in Sunday’s Austrian GP conquered by Max Verstappen. The Dutchman signs the fourth start at the pole in a row with Red Bull: Max reaches the 26th pole equaling a certain Mika Hakkinen. The world champion with 1’04″391 had to resort to all his resources to get the better of a Ferrari that seems to have taken the right path in development with the SF-23 equipped with an interesting package of modifications that has brought the red at RB19, at least on the flying lap.

The Scuderia found the paw of the Monegasque right on the last run: Charles said he had built a good lap, after always being behind Carlos Sainz, when the Spaniard was already anticipating a start from the front row. The Sunday grid repeats last year with Verstappen in front and Leclerc: last year the Ferrari driver won, before starting the free fall of the Cavallino team. The feeling is that Austria could instead indicate a restart for the Scuderia, also because there are two SF-23s ahead, while the second Red Bull is only 15th!

Checo Perez is going through a difficult moment in his career: for the fourth time in a row, the Mexican failed to get to Q3 despite driving a Red Bull. This time Sergio wasn’t lacking in terms of performance, but the South American had his times punctually canceled for having passed the white line at turn 10 with all four wheels. Perez was so anxious to find a time that he exceeded the track limits. The world champion team risks losing important points in the Constructors’ championship standings due to the second driver who seems to have entered a real black hole: it is true that yesterday he stayed in the hotel due to an indisposition, but Sergio doesn’t seem serene enough not to be able to manage a clean ride. Incredible, but the Mexican complained about being blocked by Albon in his last attempt…

Among the surprises of the day we must point out the excellent Lando Norris who gave a taste of the qualities of the new McLaren MCL60 reserved for him in Styria: the Englishman placed a prodigious paw, putting himself behind cars that on paper should have been more competitive. Norris with 1’04″658 finished just over two tenths from Max, resulting in the best Mercedes-powered driver. Lewis Hamilton is only fifth with the W14, but the gap of four tenths on a very short track weighs heavily .

George Russell remained outside the top 10: the Englishman had difficulty adapting to Spielberg’s track. He never seemed comfortable with the W14, paying for a certain gap from his teammate.

Positive performance by Lance Stroll seventh with the Aston Martin: the Canadian took away the pleasure of preceding the very fast Fernando Alonso. Something more was expected from the “verdona” which leaves half a second on a fast track: definitely too much.

Among the heroes of the day we must include Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas excellent eighth: the German knows how to collect all the opportunities he manages to build with his great baggage of experience. Pierre Gasly defended himself with the Alpine, less brilliant than expected. Alexander Albon is confirmed: the Williams driver has subscribed to a ticket for Q3, a sign that the FW45 has made an important leap in quality. The care of the team principal, James Vowles is starting to see …

Esteban Ocon was also disappointed with the second Alpine in 12th ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren who had to settle for the old MCL60 again for this appointment: the young Australian defended himself as best he could.

Not convincing Valtteri Bottas: the Finn now seems like a former driver. With Alfa Romeo he spun in turn 1 five minutes into Q1 and was left with the gearbox stuck in fourth. The race direction showed the red flag to recover the C43, while the Nordic driver managed to unlock the transmission by resetting the electronics, so he returned to the pit road under his own power. He managed to get through, but then finished 14th in Q2 only for Sergio Perez to finish 15th because the Mexican had the time with which he set the second fastest time cancelled.

Yuki Tsunoda does not pass Q1 with the renewed AlphaTauri: the Japanese is 16th, remaining out of the first trap for just 21 thousandths of a second, while Nyck De Vries is last: even on tracks he knows well, the Frisian cannot get used to the AT04 which remains a difficult car for him.

Guanyu Zhou is 17th in the second Alfa Romeo, ahead of Logan Sargeant: the American seemed able to go through with the renewed Williams FW45 like the one Albon used in Canada, but the American missed the last corner and burned the good he had built.

Evil Kevin Magnussen who didn’t find a good lap with the Haas: the Dane is only 19th, alternating between disappointing performances and sudden flare-ups.