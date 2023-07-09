Max Verstappen also sets his seal on Silverstone. The positive streak of the Dutch champion continues and, also in Great Britain, he achieved yet another victory during this season, bringing the total to eight, which add up to the two second places obtained in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Today’s race was not one of those smooth victories like others in the course of this world championship, above all for the start, where a bad jerk when the traffic lights went out made him lose the first position to Lando Norris, who suffered took the opportunity to take the lead.

The two-times world champion then managed to retake the lead using the DRS and from that moment you started building his race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Yes, I did a bit of drifting with the marketing on Thursday and it seemed like I was doing it even at the start, which wasn’t very positive. It was very, very bad. So, we’ll think about it, because I think the last few starts have been much better.”

“Today wasn’t great, but at least it was a little more exciting. I had to push to win. And Lando didn’t resist. He was very kind to me. But then he rejoined the DRS and so he had a lot of pace today,” explained the Milton Keynes-based standard bearer.

In fact, initially he didn’t seem to have the pace to extend, with Norris remaining constant around a second gap, but as the tires returned to the window Verstappen began to open the gap, exceeding three seconds.

While the Ferraris stopped, triggering a possible cascading effect, which however did not occur, the Red Bull driver remained on his plan, which evidently aimed at a single stop. The only problem was the wind, with gusts above 30 km/h at times, which made the life of many riders rather complex from a driving point of view, with a sometimes unbalanced balance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Seeing the good behavior of the tires in the first stint, Verstappen then continued on his own plan, extending the stint up to the moment in which he could have mounted the soft, given that, as confirmed by the team via radio, the references of the hard did not seem exceptional. A pit stop then arrived when the Safety Car came out due to the technical problem on Kevin Magnussen’s car.

However, once mounted, the softer compound did not give the desired sensations, with the Dutchman building his advantage over Norris in the very first laps, when clearly the grip offered by the soft could guarantee something more on a hard than he still had to get up to temperature: “After the safety car on the soft compound, it was a bit more difficult for us to keep the tires alive. So the gap remained around three, three and a half seconds. So yeah, I’m obviously very happy to win again. And I mean, 11 straight wins for the team. I think it’s pretty incredible. But it wasn’t easy.”