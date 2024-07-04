The Verstappen-Norris affair has also had an impact on ticket sales for the British Grand Prix. The staff in charge of the Silverstone ticket office have seen a surge in sales since last Monday, the day after the episode that animated Spielberg’s finale and post-race. In addition, George Russell’s victory has brought the English Mercedes driver back into the spotlight after almost two years of fasting.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, touches down with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, at the Austrian GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The organizers’ goal of exceeding 480,000 attendees for the 2023 edition is no longer an achievable goal because it was decided to deliberately reduce the maximum number of spectators that can be hosted in order to guarantee a better service.

There has also been some controversy over the increase in ticket prices. An increase that according to some members of the organization is in line with the inflation that has hit Great Britain, in every sector. Lewis Hamilton has personally taken the field stating that Silverstone should somehow also guarantee packages with more convenient prices for the benefit of fans and the promoter has defended himself confirming that it is not easy to recover the funds required to host Formula 1 and find the right balance between the need to sell tickets and that of having full stands.

In addition, Red Bull’s dominance did not help pre-sales, Verstappen’s monologue seen in 2023 was not the best of calling cards for those who usually buy tickets well in advance. In recent days, however, there has been a clear reversal of the trend.

In the history of this sport, the dualism between two drivers fighting for victory has always coincided with peaks of interest, and in this case too, confirmation has arrived. The Verstappen-Norris confrontation has everything to become the leitmotif of the second part of the world championship, a panacea for the organizers of some of the upcoming events (including the Italian Grand Prix) that still have unsold tickets.