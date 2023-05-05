Earlier in the week, Motorsport.com revealed that Red Bull chief technical officer Andrian Newey has extended his contract with the reigning world champion team.

Verstappen, who has won all of his races under Newey’s guidance, expressed his satisfaction with the coach’s decision, although he rejected the notion that his future is dictated by the design genius’ choices.

Speaking ahead of the Miami GP, Verstappen said: “Well, there’s nothing that will affect me before 2028 because I have a contract, but yes, I’m very happy that Adrian is staying.”

“But that goes for all team members, right? I mean, when you’re doing really well, you want to try and keep the whole group together. And that’s of course also the team’s goal for the future.”

The dominance of Red Bull

Newey’s commitment to Red Bull’s long-term future has opened up the prospect of the team continuing its current positive trend.

The team’s dominance this season has prompted criticism that F1 has become boring, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff saying F1 needs to look closely at why the recent Baku race was boring .

“When you’re doing really well, you want to try and keep that whole group together.” Max Verstappen Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

However, Verstappen believes there are several reasons at play why Mercedes are no longer as dominant as they were at the start of the turbo-hybrid era and that it is normal to have a mix of boring and exciting racing every season.

When asked if there had been the same criticisms against F1 during the start of the hybrid era, Verstappen made a bold statement aimed at Wolff.

“No, because Toto was obviously winning, so he wasn’t complaining at the time,” he said.

The double world champion is also convinced that it is not possible to control specific aspects of a race to make it more exciting.

“In football there are also sometimes very boring matches and then great matches again,” he said. “You can’t manipulate everything to create more emotion.”

“Sometimes that happens and it’s part of Formula 1. Sometimes, like in Baku, you expect crazy things to happen and nothing happens. But the opposite is also true.”

“Sometimes you think it’s going to be a boring race weekend and then all of a sudden crazy things happen. But it’s like that in all sports, I think.”

Despite recent F1 rule changes aimed at encouraging more competition between teams on track, and raising funds to help rivals Red Bull suffering from porpoising, Verstappen thinks the rules are “fine” as well as I am.

“Well, you know, it’s something that always happens a bit in Formula 1. If one team is dominant, they do it in a way that doesn’t have problems. If one team is dominant, the others will try to change things.”

“But at the moment I think things are fine the way they are. Some things have already been changed, of course, for porpoising and so on, but as a team we’ve always been able to handle that very well,” he said.