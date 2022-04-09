It is a Max Verstappen who has a bitter half smile who introduces himself to comment on the Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

In this third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the reigning World Champion had to settle for second position on the grid for tomorrow’s race, beaten by Charles Leclerc by a couple of tenths.

The Red Bull driver was not at all happy with the performance of his RB18 and clearly expresses it as soon as he got off the Milton Keynes car.

“It didn’t go well, I didn’t feel comfortable with the car since the beginning of the weekend. I couldn’t do a single lap feeling confident and it was a bit of a pain,” admits the Dutchman.

“Obviously second place is a good result all the same, but I didn’t feel good going to the limit, so we’ll have to analyze it.”

For the GP Verstappen it is important that the pace can be good to allow him to fight again against the Ferrari of the Monegasque, but for the moment we do not want to overbalance the predictions of results.

“We will probably be able to stabilize things a bit at the race pace, for the moment the weekend has gone well, but it’s clear that as a team we want more than second place.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Behind him was his teammate Sergio Pérez, who, however, will have to present himself to the commissioners for not having slowed down in Q1 under the yellow flags, so it is not certain that he will keep the second row.

“For me it went well in both Q1 and Q2, but you know how difficult it is with the red flags during the session to maintain a good pace,” explains the Mexican.

“Honestly, I have second thoughts about the choice of tires for Q3, but I think third place is still good at the start.”

“I think the race will be difficult, first of all I hope that the Australian fans can have fun because it is really nice to see the stands so full already on Saturday. I hope we can have a good GP”.