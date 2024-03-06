For Max Verstappen, Wednesday in Jeddah was a tough day. While dad Jos missed the trip to Saudi Arabia (officially involved in a rally) Max had to face a press conference in which there wasn't a single question relating to the victory in Bahrain or expectations for the weekend starting tomorrow.

What took center stage were the statements made by father Jos (“There will be tension as long as Horner remains in his current position, the team risks exploding. He plays the victim, when he is the one causing the problems”) and it was the turn of Max defends himself and his father from the fire of questions, avoiding the most insidious ones and affirming different concepts.

Verstappen does not seem willing to leave Red Bull, he dissociates himself from events that are not related to his role as a driver and hopes to bring what he does on the track back to center stage. There is also no doubt in confirming the loyalty and bond with father Jos, as well as no doubt in putting the competitiveness of the team first, regardless of who is at the top.

How have the last few days been for you?

“Relaxing, spent a few days in Dubai. It also rained, which is quite strange in those parts.”

How difficult is it to isolate yourself from the speculation surrounding the team?

“I don't think it's a question of isolation, in Bahrain we saw that rumors don't influence the team's performance. Then it is obvious that it would be better not to hear anything of the sort, but we have shown that we are all focused on our work.”

Your father made some very cutting comments, describing the team as at risk of exploding. Is this an opinion you share?

“I'm a pilot, and honestly I don't know what happens at the top. I get paid to drive the car, and that's what I focus on.”

But regarding the risk that the team could explode, do you agree with your father's opinion?

“I don't know, and I hope not! I don't think it can happen, it's a strong company, a strong team, with many very strong team members.”

Have you spoken to your father after the comments he made?

“I was with him until yesterday, we talk continuously, we are a team: me, my father and Raymond (Vermeulen, Max's manager) and it will always be like this. I think that for me it doesn't matter if I'm on one side or the other, then obviously, as my father's son, it would be strange to be on a different side. But I really want to just focus on the performance side of things, and I hope we get back to talking about what happens on the track soon.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing with Jos Verstappen Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Do you think you can stay together with Christian?

“Well, we're here together at the moment.”

But do you think the scenario within the team will change?

“I've heard so many stories about it, but for my part what I want is to have a calm environment where everyone is happy to work. For the rest I don't care who is involved or not.”

Are you sure you will stay at Red Bull until your contract ends?

“It has always been the intention since I signed the contract that binds me to the team, which is why we signed for such a long term (end of 2028). Then there is always the aspect linked to performance, and obviously from 2026 onwards there will be a question mark linked to the new regulations, but it is an aspect of which I was aware when I signed the contract. At the same time, I am aware of what this team has done for me, for my career, and my intention is absolutely to stay in this team. I really enjoy it and I'm really happy.”

Can you imagine yourself one day behind the wheel of a Mercedes?

“(Max smiles) Well, I don't think anyone would have ever imagined Lewis moving to Ferrari. Beyond Formula 1, I believe that in life it is difficult to predict everything that will happen, what will happen around you or what may influence your choices. My approach to life is not to think much about what could happen, I'm very relaxed and happy with the team. I see no reason to leave.”

How much confidence do you have in the Red Bull 2026 power unit project?

“Today it's impossible to know, everything is evolving, but I know that many people are working hard on the project.”

You've been clear in saying that you want to stay in F1 with Red Bull. At the same time, do you want to continue the professional path with your father and Raymond?

“I definitely don't see myself in F1 without their support.”

Do you think it will be possible to put aside the differences that have emerged in recent weeks?

“I think that anyone, even after discussions, can always clarify and resolve. We are adults and have a lot of respect for each other. I haven't always agreed with everything and everyone, and when that happened it was also nice to discuss and clarify. I think that happens in any relationship.”

Is it a problem for you that your father talks this way? There are those who associate his words with your point of view.

“I understand that, and obviously my dad and I are very close. We talk every day, but at the same time I'm not the type who likes to talk a lot about certain things. I repeat: I just want to concentrate on driving, and if there are problems we try to resolve them within the team.”

Do you think your father has any remorse for those comments?

“I didn't ask, but from how I know my father I can say that he is always very frank but certainly not a liar.”