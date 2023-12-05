2023 represented the year of records for Max Verstappen, capable of climbing to the top step of the podium in nineteen of the twenty-three events of the world championship that recently ended. An impressive figure, as is the 1000 laps completed in the lead during the season, but which demonstrates how the driver-car duo was a step above their rivals in a stellar 2023.

Successes that allowed him to also win the third world championship crown of his career well in advance. However, among this year’s numerous triumphs there were some that were particularly significant for the Dutchman, who selected three victories as representative moments of his season.

“I think the race in Miami was fantastic, an important race. The victory at home in Zandvoort was very nice, and I think the triumph in Suzuka, after the difficult weekend in Singapore, was very important,” said Verstappen illustrating what, in his opinion, were his best races of the season.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 See also MotoGP | The pilots express concern to Dorna about the precarious contracts

The US stage probably represented a turning point for his championship on multiple levels. The defeat of Azerbaijan, in which his teammate Sergio Perez was able to beat the Dutchman while maintaining a good pace both in the Sprint and during the Grand Prix, taught a lot: in fact, from that moment on Verstappen began to explore set-up changes that expanded his superiority, as was already clearly seen during the following weekend, that of Miami. Although qualifying proved disappointing due to an error and a yellow flag in the final moments of Q3, all the strength of the then two-time world champion emerged in the race, who not only managed to move up the rankings by around half the group, but also to overtake their teammate.

Furthermore, Miami also represented the first victory in the string of ten consecutive victories, a new record for Formula 1. Among those ten triumphs was also Zandvoort, Verstappen’s home event, in what was a particularly busy due to rain. After a pit stop delayed by a lap compared to other rivals, the Red Bull driver began his comeback, even overtaking his teammate in the pits, who had initially exploited the opportunity by anticipating the first pit stop to mount the intermediate. Despite an interruption with just under ten laps to go due to the return of a downpour, Verstappen managed to cross the finish line first, keeping the competition from Fernando Alonso behind him, who in the meantime had moved up to second place.

Finally, the Suzuka event is one in which the strengths of the RB19 and the talent of the Hasselt driver played a key role, both in qualifying and in the race. After a difficult weekend like the one in Singapore where, on the contrary, all the specific weaknesses of the Milton Keynes package had emerged, Red Bull were eager to silence all those rumors that had hypothesized how a technical directive could have somehow influenced on the performance of the car. The answer came immediately in Suzuka, an event dominated both on the flying lap, also thanks to a first sector bordering on perfection, and on the long distance, with an advantage over the competition of around 20 seconds.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position

“I like driving, I think this is the most important thing to be here. And, of course, winning is the best thing in F1. For me, of course, the motivation is there, because I know that for most of the races I have a great chance of winning this year, so it’s great.”

“I think it’s more difficult when you’ve been in that position and then you get to a race where it’s no longer possible, then it’s difficult, or more difficult, to find the motivation. You have to try to understand how to maintain the motivation. But at the moment, obviously, when you’re in the lead, I think it’s easier than when you’re in the middle of the group,” Verstappen added.