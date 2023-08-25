The first day of free practice in front of his home crowd ended with a second place in FP2 for Max Verstappen, only 23 thousandths behind Lando Norris’ McLaren, who thus ended the afternoon session in the lead.

Beyond the second place, which also came maneuvering through the traffic on a very narrow track where there were episodes that led the pilots to abort their attempted attempts, the Dutchman nonetheless showed great confidence in view of qualifying, even if there are still some details to work out.

If in the morning the Red Bull standard bearer had complained about the poor grip at the front due to the cold tires and the still dirty asphalt, a problem mentioned by several riders, in the afternoon session the problems concentrated especially on the behavior in the curves at medium speed and when engaging. As for long runs, an aspect where the RB19 generally shows all its strength, Verstappen once again said he was satisfied.

“I think overall it was a good Friday, we tried a few things on the car. I think FP2 was a little more complex, but even being able to complete a clean lap with so many cars on the track was not easy. Overall it was still a good day, there are a couple of things we want to improve, but the car performed well on the long run too”.

“In some corners I wasn’t particularly happy with the balance, it’s just a matter of improving in those points. In general, I’m confident, I think the car has a high potential to do well tomorrow too. We just need to improve a few things, but I’m confident we can stay ahead,” explained the two-time world champion at the end of FP2.

During the first day, Verstappen was the author of an off-track exit at the chicane, like many other riders who lost the rear on entry, ending up in the gravel escape route after attempting the correction. “There’s always some sand on the track,” explained the Dutchman when asked about the grip level of the track and if it was still slippery.

“But I think at that moment I was a bit too close to the car in front of me, but I wanted to try and understand if I could brake later. As soon as you lose the rear you don’t want to end up spinning, so you try to correct and end up in the gravel. But everything under control.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Despite the confidence shown, Verstappen clearly does not underestimate the potential of his rivals, especially that of McLaren. On several occasions rival teams have shown that they have the potential to challenge the RB19 over the flying lap, even getting close to pole position, as Ferrari did in Azerbaijan and Mercedes in Hungary. “McLaren looked fast on every tire. We know that in qualifying some teams can sometimes fight with us, we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Sergio Perez is also on the same wavelength, who wanted to focus attention on the importance of qualifying. With such a compact grid, with no less than twelve riders in about six tenths of a second, even a small mistake could make the difference, with the risk of losing several positions on the grid on a track where overtaking is extremely difficult.

“It was a positive day, the grid looks very compact once again. We have collected a lot of information on the various compounds, especially with a high fuel load. We have a lot of data to examine. Let’s see how the rest of the weekend goes with such a close grid,” explained the Mexican.

“We have to be perfect, put in a great lap and qualify where we should, so that we can show our race pace. Everything will depend on where we qualify tomorrow, if we qualify well, we can stay up front and fight for a good result.”