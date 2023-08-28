Verstappen master of chaos

In spite of one of the most chaotic and absurdly long races in history, the skein has only ever unraveled in the usual way. Max Verstappen he tied Vettel in the ranking of most consecutive GP wins. He can break virtually any other record. The result will always be a colossal yawn. Yet I am convinced that there is a generation, signed by a few letters, able to appreciate all this. Even in my day we went to the circuit to see Schumacher win in red, and woe to you if that didn’t happen. I remember that in one of the seasons of absolute Ferrari domination I wrote “And whoever complains of boredom, know that one day all this will end, but it won’t be better”.

In fact there was something in Schumi’s chain victories that tended to remain, to create a climate of complicity. Perhaps the habit of leaning back in his chair at the end of ‘official’ press conferences and giving his ego some oxygen. Perhaps simply the fact that with him he won a car and an Italian team that the whole world actually liked. But we must be careful, because the prism of history brings out the events of the past and tends to flatten them. With Max Verstappen we have, and will have, one of the strongest riders ever. The strongest? I’ll tell you when he does like Michael and changes teams.

Ferrari at work on the ‘fundamentals’

Of course, armored contracts aside, no top driver today would approach Ferrari serenely. Who has already declaredly and clearly pulled the oars for 2023. Will satisfactions come to Monza, perhaps in the form of a podium? Possible, but not for new engines (which are only at Km 0 or almost), but for the established schizoid character of the red car. For the rest, it was finally understood that we need to work again on the fundamentals. What others have already done this year, realizing that the 2022 aerodynamics were only an experimental basis with large margins for development.

The good news is that some of the most tried and tested senators will stay in Maranello, see that Gigi Fraboni, engine manager on the track, who apparently hasn’t succumbed to Alpine sirens and is indeed holding talks with Fred Vasseur to outline future activities. A change of gear will be needed, however, because the current project group must convince itself that it can and knows how to work not only in defense but also in attack. In Zandvoort it was known that it would be tough, Leclerc put some of his own into it with too many track exits, Sainz fought well resisting Hamilton in the excited final but giving in to his nemesis Gasly. The message of Charles, who sees Red Bull as dominant until 2026, is all the more disheartening it can be found in the communication drawers. And of course it has some truth to it, but maybe someone will invent a double bottom…

Certainly, however, that if Ferrari were to win already now, even if only by chance, even if only for what we know, you know what a party. In the meantime, so that the next races don’t become a trickle, we’re starting to realize that the season we are witnessing so far has no equal.