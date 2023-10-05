Qatar could be the weekend in which Max Verstappen will win his third world championship title in his career, with the high probability of winning it already at the end of the sprint race on Saturday if he reaches at least third place under the checkered flag.

As much as the Dutchman is focused on getting the most out of the weekend, it is difficult to divert attention from the possibility that Lusail could bring the culmination of a fantastic season, in which he set numerous records thanks to a superiority that led him to leaving only three victories to its rivals along the way, namely Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Singapore.

“We are having an extraordinary year. We have reached this weekend and we want to win again. Of course I know that if I win, or whatever I can do on Saturday, I can win the championship. But I am still very focused on the main job, which is to make a have a good weekend,” explained Verstappen.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Over the years, the Dutchman has never hidden the fact that he is not a fan of the new format, preferring instead the classic approach with free practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and racing on Sunday. Although Verstappen confirmed that he was not bothered by the possibility of clinching the title at the end of the short race, on the other hand he suggested how unfortunate it is to go into this weekend knowing that it will be a weekend in which the teams will have to deal with the sprint.

Lusail presents itself as one of the most technical circuits of the season, with many fast corners where it is important to find a good feeling with the car. Furthermore, as soon as they arrived in Qatar the teams had to deal with the high temperatures during the day, which will then drop significantly when the artificial spotlights illuminate the night in Lusail, making it even more complex to identify the right set-up and required cooling level.

“It’s certainly complex. It’s very hot during the day, then it cools down in the evening. So whatever you do in FP1 is still not 100% for qualifying, it makes everything more complicated, a sort of gamble in making the right choices. For me it’s a shame, because on this track it would be fantastic to have more free practice sessions, to be totally comfortable, go into qualifying and be able to see everyone bring out their maximum potential. But that’s how it went, they decided to do it [il weekend con la sprint] here,” Verstappen explained.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, reaches the podium Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Even for the public, I prefer the normal format, it’s more exciting. In qualifying you can go more to the limit because you understood something more in free practice, as happened for example in Suzuka. I continue to say that when there is the sprint, in any case you will already have a general image of what will happen in Sunday’s race, so you already know what will happen, who will be strong, who will slip back. This takes away a bit of enthusiasm.”

When asked if he wanted to add anything else on the issue, the two-time world champion explained clearly and concisely that the opinion of the riders counts for little in this type of decision, given that we look more at the economic front than at the purely sportsman: “They’re not interested in hearing what the riders say. They want to make things more exciting. I look at the purely sporting side, but I also understand the commercial side of the issue and the reasons [per cui ci sono le sprint]. So you have to look at it from both points of view,” said the Red Bull driver.

Beyond the discussions and the difficulties linked to the format and to having only one free practice session, with rather different temperatures compared to those with which qualifying, sprint and race will be held, Max believes he has a car that can still once a good showing: “I think we should be quick here, but we only have one practice session, so it’s about making sure that once the car hits the ground, the car is in a good window. But on paper it should be a good track for us.”

Verstappen and Hamilton during the 2021 Qatar GP weekend Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Going back in time, two years ago Qatar was one of the last stages of the duel between Verstappen himself and Lewis Hamilton, who, thanks to that victory, further shortened the gap to the leader of the standings. At the time the tension and emotions were different from those of today, with a world championship almost already in my pocket: “At the time I was also fighting for my first championship, so the emotions were very different. Now that I’ve already won two and I’m fighting for the third title, the emotions are different, even within the team. The car is undoubtedly better than in 2021.”

“The sensations are very different. At the time I didn’t mind fighting until the end, but I’m also happy with how this season is going. I think it’s nice to experience everything in different ways,” concluded Verstappen.