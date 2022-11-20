The final weekend of the season, staged on the Abu Dhabi track, faithfully represented the photography of this season.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen literally dominated the race with the Dutchman who, after starting off undisturbed from pole, always held the lead to then take victory number 15 of 2022.

The two-time world champion concluded a season that was decidedly less painful than that of 2021 in an impeccable way. The start of the championship perhaps didn’t go as hoped, but from mid-season onwards, Max and Red Bull put the arrow on, annihilating the competition .

In Abu Dhabi Verstappen was rarely framed by the international directors most committed to understanding who between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez would have won second place in the drivers’ standings.

Max adopted a one-stop strategy trying not to put too much stress on the Pirelli hard tires after pitting on lap 20 and the choice proved to be successful.

“It was a good race entirely focused on tire management” declared a visibly satisfied Verstappen once he reached the main straight after delighting the crowd with the customary donuts.

“We took care of the mediums and then with the hards we managed until the last lap. It’s incredible to be able to win again here.”

Fireworks light up the circuit as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, takes victory Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will remember this season for a long time. If 2021 was lived under high tension, to then end with a race that left a bitter taste for many, this year Max has shown further growth and an increased hunger for victories.

There were very few flaws from him and from the team and once a still immature RB18 was set up at the beginning of the season, a real domination began that worries the opponents with a view to 2023.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team to achieve such a result. It will be hard to replicate something like this, but what we have done this year gives us the motivation to try to do just as well in 2023″.