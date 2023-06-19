A victory never really questioned. After starting from pole on Saturday, Max Verstappen completed the job by taking his sixth win of the season out of eight rounds, extending his lead in the championship standings to nearly 70 points.

The Dutchman managed the race excellently by extending the gap on Lewis Hamilton, at the time in second position, to almost four and a half seconds, at least before a contact with the barriers by George Russell at the exit of turn eight did not push the race director to bring in the Safety Car, reuniting the group.

In the second part of the race, Verstappen rebuilt his advantage by lapping steadily under one minute and sixteen, in a phase where Fernando Alonso was instead struggling to manage the brakes with the lift and coast. An essentially solo race, which ended with about a tens of second advantage over the Spaniard of the Aston Martin, even if the additional point for the fastest lap, achieved by his teammate in the finale using a new soft tyre, was missing.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The two-time Red Bull world champion underlined the difficulties in getting the tires to work in the right operating window, also because the track temperature was lower than in recent days. “Obviously I’m very happy right now. It wasn’t a particularly easy race, as the tires couldn’t fit the window [di funzionamento]. Today it was very cold compared to Friday and we were sliding a bit. But yeah, we did it. Today we won the 100th Grand Prix for the team. It’s incredible”.

Even with a small gap, in reality there wasn’t a lot of pressure from his rivals, so much so that the driver from Hasselt was able to manage with relative serenity: “First of all, I was more or less expecting what happened today. But, as I said, it was really difficult to find grip and keep the temperature in the tires because the grip disappeared very quickly. That’s why maybe the gap wasn’t so great. But yeah, we had a few Safety Cars here and there. Overall we won, that’s the most important thing.”

Indeed, thanks to today’s success, Verstappen gave victory number one hundred to Red Bull, entering that special list of few teams that can boast of having reached this milestone: “It’s incredible. I never expected it to get to this level, so let’s keep having fun and working hard. But even today was a fantastic day”, added Verstappen, who today also reached 41 career victories, equaling Ayrton Senna.