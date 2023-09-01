In an almost unusual way given his first part of the season, Max Verstappen concluded the first day of testing on the track at Monza with a fifth place, over two and a half tenths from the leader who responds to the name of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari.

However, time on the stopwatch isn’t everything, because the Dutchman encountered traffic during his best lap during the second session, being disturbed on the two Lesmos. Verstappen would have liked to make another attempt to better understand the limits and behavior of the car, but the team preferred to go back and go directly to the simulations with high fuel on board, also considering the need to save sets of tires due to the different allocation scheduled for this weekend.

Between FP1 and FP2, the Red Bull driver also tested two different aerodynamic configurations: more loaded in the early afternoon, more unloaded in the second session, lining up with the one already tested by Perez. Net of the result, Verstappen is convinced that the team needs to improve a few small things in terms of set-up, both in the slow and fast corners. For example, in fact, in FP1 he had found excessive use of the rear brakes in the first chicane which hindered the entry and preparation of turn two.

The most downloaded configuration tested by Verstappen in FP2 Photo by: George Piola

“We tried different aerodynamic configurations to understand which direction to go. Sometimes it may not be easy in Monza. From my point of view, it could have gone a little bit better, we still need to perfect something both in the low speed corners and in the faster ones. But I’m confident we’ll get there, we have to work on some things,” Verstappen said.

“In the second sector I found some traffic, while in the race simulation we completed a few laps, so it’s difficult to have a precise idea, but in the end it’s the same for everyone. Let’s wait and see what happens. Also, many ride with less stringent mappings. For our part, we can certainly do a better job, but it’s not the end of the world,” added the Dutchman.

More satisfied Sergio Perez, who defined his Friday as one of the best of the season, despite the fact that during the race simulations he made a mistake that led him to touch the barriers at the Parabolica, thus forcing the race direction to display the red flag. Apart from the damage sustained, the Mexican did not lose any particular opportunities compared to his rivals, because the neutralization meant that the drivers only had a few minutes to get back on track at the end, not enough to obtain any significant information.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I understeered on the exit and tried to keep it on track. I thought I had the car under control but as soon as I hit the gravel it was over. The damage doesn’t seem particularly serious, just small things and in the end we didn’t lose much, just two laps at the end. On the positive side, the car is handling well, I feel good and I think we are in a good position for the rest of the weekend. I think it was a really good Friday for us,” Perez said.

“I’m confident for the rest of the weekend. We worked hard, we made some steps forward with the car, we hope to be able to do well tomorrow and Sunday as well”.