After the second red flag in Q3 it was clear that the eight surviving riders would have only one lap to fight for the position they will occupy on tomorrow’s starting grid. These are moments in which the pressure rises further, having only one shot available puts a rider in a position where taking risks becomes more difficult.

Well, this scenario is Max Verstappen’s natural habitat, especially in a season in which the objectives have been achieved for some time now. Sure, there were 100,000 spectators who arrived on the track (mostly with an Amsterdam-Zandvoort train dubbed ‘Max Express’ by Dutch Railways) waiting only for his exploits, and Verstappen did not disappoint them.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, happy after pole at Zandvoort Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Six five tenths inflicted on Lando Norris (first of the others) and a full second and three tenths the gap on Sergio Perez (seventh) who drives the same car until proven otherwise. “There’s always pressure – commented Max – and for this I’m even happier to have managed to do such a good lap”.

Nothing new, just confirmations, but they are repeated demonstrations of this rider’s form which will probably be appreciated in a few years, as is always the case with great champions. When you enter the track with few references, and today was one of those cases, everything goes even more in Max’s direction, an aspect that destabilizes even more the opponents who hope for unforeseen variables to try to overturn a script started last March in Bahrain.

Verstappen was the overwhelming favorite to take pole position, but a little less than on other occasions, above all due to a McLaren which proved to be very well balanced and fast on the Zandvoort dunes.

Lando Norris, McLaren, congratulates poleman Verstappen, Red Bull Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The confirmation of Norris’ concrete hopes came after qualifying from Lando himself, who appeared disappointed with the second position. It’s true that Norris was leading the session up to four minutes from the end, but when the green flag came back (after the interruption linked to Leclerc’s accident) Lando didn’t complete the best of laps. “In the second half it was a round to forget,” he commented honestly, but he would hardly have managed to undermine Verstappen’s time.

Beyond Norris’ slight disappointment, McLaren has a lot to be happy about. The single-seater was revised at Zandvoort, which is increasingly a candidate for the role of second force after the setback in the Belgian GP, ​​and if Oscar Piastri did not go beyond eighth position, it is only because the Australian jumped yesterday the FP2 session for a track exit. “I hadn’t ridden with the softs yet – confirmed Piastri – I only mounted them for the last lap of Q3 and the references I had were certainly not ideal”.

George Russell, Mercedes W14, third in qualifying at Zandvoort Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell, who with third place saved Mercedes’ balance after Lewis Hamilton’s exit from Q2, hopes to be able to have his say in the race. Yesterday’s long runs showed a more consistent pace in favor of Mercedes, which also boasts better top speed than the McLarens, but much will depend on track conditions.

There is also another hero in qualifying at Zandvoort, and that is Alexander Albon. One cannot speak of exploits, because the Williams (which also brought Logan Sargeant into Q3, who then went off the track) confirmed to be very fast right from the first free practice. “We caught the tire operating window,” explained team principal James Vowles, but it no longer seems random.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

The team that was considered the Cinderella of the paddock at the beginning of the year is a reality for all to see. Non-stellar budget, dated infrastructure and no technical director, yet she is now a regular visitor to Q3 with a newfound Albon. Tomorrow Alex will line up on the second row, and deservedly so, knowing that in the race it won’t be easy to keep up with the rivals who will start close to him. But it’s still a good story within a Formula 1 that has accustomed us to hyper-programming that leaves little room for companies like that of Williams.