Max Verstappen starts the weekend of the Hungarian Grand Prix with a 63 point advantage over the first of his rivals, Charles Leclerc, in the Drivers’ World Championship, but also with the awareness that the Hungarian track is one of those on which Ferraris have all the cards. in good standing to lay down the law.

At the end of the first day on the track, after the first two free practice sessions, the reigning world champion of Red Bull Racing was very honest in describing the problems he faced.

The Reds appeared faster than him not only on the flying lap, but also – if not above all – on the race pace with all the compounds tested during the second free practice session.

“It was more difficult than we expected,” Verstappen began. I believe that here we will have to look for a better balance to move from high speed to low speed zones. Sometimes it works a little better, other times it’s harder. But yes, we have some work to do. “

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I think Ferrari is ahead of us and I think it will be difficult to beat them. But I think during the night we will try to close the gap as much as we can and see what happens with a different weather tomorrow.”

On a dry track, the Ferraris demonstrated such superiority that Verstappen said he had no chance of beating them, at least this weekend. Tomorrow, however, the weather indicates that there will be several rainfall and, with a wet track, Max’s hope is that the predictions can be subverted.

“I think we can’t compete with Ferrari in the dry, maybe in the rain we can. Who knows. Surprised by McLaren? I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow or in the race. They looked competitive, but our main goal remains the Ferrari “, concluded the reigning world champion.

Sergio Perez was much more in difficulty than Verstappen, but he did a different job from his teammate. He tried several things to find the most appropriate solution for the weekend, but Ferrari in the dry is scary. This is why he too has invoked rain as a tool that can clear the cards and make a weekend that could be dyed red less certain.

“It was a day in which we tried different parts to get familiar with the car and I think we got a good idea. We hope to be able to demonstrate tomorrow what we have learned today.”

“I’m quite optimistic, but Ferrari certainly looked very strong today. They are certainly very, very fast. Let’s hope that tomorrow, with a little rain, things will mix up a bit more. But let’s hope we can be there tomorrow. “, concluded the Mexican.