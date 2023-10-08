This time Max Verstappen had to sweat more than usual, not only because of the almost prohibitive weather conditions (the fit Logan Sargeant withdrew due to a physical crisis), but because the McLarens are making very competitive single-seaters.

The Dutchman, world champion for the third time since yesterday, is a cannibal because after the pole position and the victory he also looked for the fastest lap: with a medium train he had to prepare for the blow which came on the penultimate lap with a 1’24″319, giving everyone half a second. For the first time in the season the Milton Keynes team was forced to tell Max to increase the pace because the two McLarens were arriving. Evidently Verstappen was managing the pace, but at in the end the orange had to settle for a margin of almost five seconds.

Verstappen brings home the 49th victory of his career (he is now two behind Alain Prost) and his 14th success of the season: the phenomenon has performed his fifth hat trick of 2023 (pole, victory and fastest lap). It was a strange race, conditioned by the obligation to make three pit stops to avoid bringing the tires to the stress point due to the pyramidal curbs. Red Bull has certainly lost part of its advantage which is measured in less tire wear. We saw a very tight GP because with four stints the drivers didn’t have to manage the tires, but they pulled as if they were in qualifying. And with 32 degrees of air and 80% humidity we saw pilots suffering from the heat and seeking refreshment by putting their hands outside the cockpits.

Max also seems incorruptible from a physical point of view, but the McLarens were a nice thorn in the side of the dominator: Oscar Piastri, winner of yesterday’s Sprint race, took a great second place, taking into account that he started sixth on the grid. The Australian benefited from a team order that came from the pit wall at the end, when Lando Norris, who started tenth (due to the track limits penalty in qualifying) came to breathe on his teammate’s neck. The Englishman gave the impression of being faster, but Andrea Stella decided to maintain his positions. Norris complained a bit on the radio, but then he followed the team’s orders.

McLaren is the extraordinary example that it is possible to get back on top: the MCL60 was in the last row in Bahrain and now rivals the world champion after serious and careful work. George Russell, lacking oxygen in the final laps, remained off the podium, but the Englishman missed a great opportunity with the Mercedes due to the contact at the first corner between the two W14s: Lewis Hamilton, who started on the soft tyres, took looked for the coup by going to the outside to try to attack Verstappen too. The seven-time world champion did not take into account that his teammate started equally well on the medium tyres, and pushed him too hard at the first corner, causing a fratricidal contact: Hamilton retired, while Russell was forced to make an additional stop at the box. Despite this episode (Hamilton took the blame), Russell drove a very good race and in the end perhaps collected less than he deserved.

George finished ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari (Carlos Sainz didn’t even start due to a fuel leak found an hour before the start) and Mercedes returned home with a 28-point advantage over the Scuderia. Leclerc made the most of this SF-23 in serious crisis at Lusail. The red car didn’t have the pace and the Monegasque could do nothing but contain the damage. Not all the tracks between now and the end of the season will be similar to the Doha track, but it will be tough to snatch second place in the Constructors’ Championship from the Star.

Fernando Alonso’s performance with Aston Martin was positive: the “old man” paid a long price, but the Asturian was good at controlling the physical decline that he had already suffered before the last pit stop, when he had asked for some money to be paid to him. water in the passenger compartment. He was pardoned for an unorthodox return to the track, when he lost position to Leclerc. The Silverstone team now fears for fourth place in the team standings: the remaining lead is only 11 points and it will be difficult to defend it from McLaren.

Seventh position for Esteban Ocon with Alpine: the Frenchman brings precious points in his bag, while Pierre Gasly ran into a couple of penalties for track limits. Valtteri Bottas’ points are positive: the Finn is eighth ahead of his teammate Guanyu Zhou. Alfa Romeo finally achieved a result in line with expectations and overtook Haas in the Constructors’ Championship, reaching eighth place with a four-point advantage over the VF-23s.

Bad Sergio Perez: the Mexican gets a small point after starting from the pit lane. He had moments of good pace with the RB19 rebuilt from scratch (new chassis and new power unit) after the crash suffered yesterday, but he incurred repeated penalties (three of 5 seconds) for track limits, annoying the team for the reiteration of errors.