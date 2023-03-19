The bad luck that hit Max Verstappen in qualifying in Jeddah was welcomed as excellent news by a large part of the paddock. No one will ever admit it, but it is. Sergio Perez went from having to comment on an embarrassing gap from his teammate to celebrating his first pole of the season (the second in Jeddah), Fernando Alonso found himself in the front row (thanks to the ten-place penalty that Leclerc will serve) and Formula 1 it was offered the eve of a Grand Prix without the potential boredom of knowing who, net of unforeseen events, will get on the top step of the podium.

Poleman Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, arrives at parc ferme Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Only an unexpected event could block Verstappen’s ride, and so it was at the start of the Q2 session, when the breakage of a semi-axle knocked out the number 1 Red Bull. The ball thus passed to Perez, who only needed one lap in Q3 to secure the goal for the day. On closer inspection, ‘Checo”s pole position further enhances the technical qualities of Red Bull, capable of reaching the best top speeds on all the straights, with non-prohibitive margins before the braking sections but of 8 km/h (on Leclerc ) on the finish line.

A weapon that will be invaluable for Verstappen, called to comeback from fifteenth position. “I remain convinced that he can win,” commented Alonso playing in defence, and he’s not the only one who believes this.

Top three qualifiers Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Then Fernando was unable to hold back a correct evaluation of his Saturday: “Usually qualifying is our weak point. We’re stronger in the race because we manage the tires well, we’ll see”. In fact, Alonso will start as Perez’s first opponent, who will have to hope to maintain the lead at the first corner by looking at the Aston Martin in the right mirror and the threat of George Russell’s Mercedes in the left.

It will be crucial for Checo not to waste the opportunity to take off on the group, the only insurance that can avoid unwanted decisions (against him) by the Red Bull garage if Verstappen arrives behind him.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc confirmed what he saw on Saturday in Sakhir. Two weeks ago the margin between Charles and Perez had been 0 ”154 (even if the Monegasque had used only one set of softs) in Jeddah 0” 155, but the impression is that Leclerc today has added a lot of him. Sainz complicated his life in Q2 with a first lap (1’29″900 against 1’29″068 by Leclerc) which forced him to get back on track using a second set of softs. This forced the Spaniard to use only one set of new softs in Q3 (to keep one for tomorrow’s race, like Leclerc) and in the end the gap he accused of his teammate was half a second.

Pressure is not a welcome companion for Sainz, and once again when the team is counting on him, performances below expectations arrive. But the most important test for the Scuderia is the one he will face tomorrow in the 50 laps of the race, a race that he will face with a set of new tires of all compounds.

The race that the two drivers called to come back, namely Leclerc and Verstappen, will compete in will be very interesting. The first obstacle that both will have to overcome, and probably the most important, will be to pass unscathed at the end of the first lap. Then it will be a full-gas race, and here it will be even more interesting to assess Red Bull’s true potential. In Bahrain Verstappen pulled the oars in the boat very early on, dedicating himself to managing a race that was put in a safe already in the first stint. Max’s comeback will be followed not only by enthusiasts, but also by all the rival garages to understand what the true value of the RB19 is. The effects could be as comforting as they are discouraging.